‘Wait so there are actually [people] who didn’t know this??!!’: Woman reveals the truth about ‘fake pockets’

“Fake pockets” might not as fake as you think. That’s according to popular TikToker Dana (@_danafee).

Dana questions her 55,000 followers in a viral TikTok, “Did you know that the fake pockets on your coats are actually not fake?”

Dana uses a plaid white and black coat to demonstrate.

“A lot of the time, coats will come with closed pockets, as you can see here,” she says, showing the pockets on the coat. “And if that’s the case for your coat, you just need to get some scissors and open them.”

She zooms in on the stitching that keeps the pocket closed. “If you pull these two pieces apart, you can see there’s stitching right here. You just need to take some small scissors, cut it open, and then you can just rip the pocket open,” she shares.

Dana uses the scissors to cut the stitching before ripping open the pocket. “As you can see, there’s a whole pocket,” she says.

Dana does note that not every “fake pocket” will open, however. So how can you tell?

“Just turn it inside out,” she says. “Take both your hands and feel the extra layer of fabric. That’s gonna be the pocket.”

Her video, which has been viewed over 2.8 million times, contains a second helpful tip.

“Also, another thing. If your coat has a slit at the back, a lot of the times, it will arrive sewn at the bottom like this,” she says. “Please open that up. You’re supposed to so it can flow nicely.”

Viewers attempt at the hack backfires

Viewers darted for their closets. Some found the hack to be not as helpful as Dana intended.

“I just made a hole in my coat,” one viewer shared.

That’s why other viewers reiterated the need to check first before cutting.

“Always check the inside of the coat and see if there’s a pocket flap thing before cutting,” another recommended.

“To the ppl that are going to try this, pls check if you have the pocket fabric/space/pouch (whatever that is) inside before cutting it open,” a second echoed.

“Wait so there are actually who didn’t know this??!!” a third questioned.

Stitched pockets have been around for decades

The main purpose of fake pockets, or stitched pockets, is purely cosmetic. For suits, fake pockets may exist so that the clothes don’t lose their shape, per Suit Shop.

Fake pockets are primarily found in women’s clothing. The trend of adding fake pockets to clothing slowly emerged in 1954. Fashion designer Christian Dior reportedly stated, “Men have pockets to keep things in, women for decoration.”

Throughout the years, women’s clothing pockets gradually got smaller, according to the BBC, until they became almost nonexistent.

How to tell if it can be opened

Although some pockets are meant to be shut, there is a way to tell if you can if it’s real or fake.

Business Insider recommends these two methods of checking:

“Just feel the fabric where the pocket should be. If it’s thicker than the surrounding area, there’s probably something there.” (This is the method Dana touted.)

“Two, poke around where the pocket would open. The threads that sew real pockets closed should be loose. You should be able to pull them apart a couple of millimeters easily and tell if it has depth.”

