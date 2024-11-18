‘This was my apron after 3.5 hours of being on bar’: Viewers are shocked after learning what Starbucks’ apron policy demands

In a TikTok video that has garnered over 507,000 views and 1,400 comments, Starbucks employee Mika Houston, known as @thatbaristamorgan, aired frustrations about the company’s apron-cleaning policy. According to Houston, Starbucks requires employees to come to work with a clean apron every day, but there’s no support provided for cleaning expenses related to the apron policy.

Houston showcased her apron after just three and a half hours on the drink bar, explaining, “It looks raunchy, disgusting.” She raised concerns about how employees without access to in-home laundry facilities might struggle to meet the policy without incurring extra expenses. “Not everyone has washing machines inside their house,” she said, questioning why Starbucks doesn’t offer a laundry credit or other support for the apron policy.

Why does Starbucks not provide clean aprons?

The video resonated with many viewers, sparking a debate about workplace uniform policies. Some commenters questioned why Starbucks doesn’t make aprons more accessible for employees. Suggestions included providing multiple aprons or offering clean in-store aprons for each shift to comply with Starbucks policy.

“I’m confused why they don’t just provide clean aprons in-store every day,” one commenter wrote, suggesting this could reduce logistic challenges for employees. Another added, “Why is a commercial laundry service not picking up and dropping off clean ones to the store?!”

Interestingly, Houston highlighted differences in Starbucks’ apron policies depending on location. “Apparently in Canada, they send the aprons out with the towels and mop heads,” she noted in the comments section. Other employees chimed in, sharing varied experiences with their Starbucks apron policy. One said their Starbucks location had aprons dry-cleaned and delivered weekly for all employees.

The discrepancies extend beyond Starbucks. Some commenters pointed out that other chains like Panera Bread and Chipotle provide fresh aprons daily. Others mentioned restaurants that use third-party services like Cintas for uniform maintenance, which could be a solution for the policy.

Have Starbucks Employees Raised Other Workplace Concerns?

Houston’s video is not the first time Starbucks’ workplace policies have come under scrutiny. Employees have previously raised concerns about understaffing, long shifts, and inconsistent enforcement of policies across locations. In 2022, some Starbucks workers filed formal complaints, including allegations of inadequate breaks and unmanageable workloads, during unionization efforts. These complaints highlight systemic issues tied to balancing corporate expectations with employee well-being.

What does this debate say about workplace expectations?

Houston’s video also highlighted the broader challenges employees face. As one commenter pointed out, “What do you expect when you schedule me 7 days in a row?” Houston sympathized, replying, “I’m on day 2 of 7.”

While many commenters supported Houston’s stance, others argued that maintaining clean uniforms is a basic expectation in most jobs. “Most workplaces require you to show up in clean clothes daily,” one commenter noted. Suggestions to mitigate costs included hand-washing aprons at home or using protective sprays like Scotchgard to extend cleanliness.

Despite the humor and camaraderie in the comments, this video underscores a common workplace issue: balancing employer expectations with employee well-being. Whether Starbucks will address the uproar remains to be seen, but the conversation regarding the work policy has clearly struck a chord across industries.

The Daily Dot reached out to Houston via TikTok direct message and Starbucks via press email.

