‘Why did you throw it??’: Chili’s customer orders the viral Triple Dipper. Then she tries to do the cheese pull

A Chili’s customer who tried to execute a cheese pull put herself into the history of the viral sensation, but not in the way she was expecting.

The video of the cheese pull gone wrong came from creator Kailin Siler (@ksiler3310), who posted it on Nov. 8 and has drawn more than 4 million views since. In it, she introduces herself and says that she’s going to do the cheese pull.

She holds a mozzarella stick confidently and gets ready to pull it apart.

The challenge, a TikTok trend, is to see how far apart you can pull the halves, uncoiling whatever length of cheese can be uncoiled from the baked exterior.

In this case, however, Siler starts her pull and stops abruptly when what appears to be hot water (or, as one commenter theorized, grease) squirts out of the mozzarella stick. She recoils, dropping the hot cheese creation. Then the video abruptly ends.

Let’s talk about the Triple Dipper

Siler was indulging in one recent viral Chili’s trend with the cheese pull, but the plate before her indicated she was taking on another viral trend—the Triple Dipper.

According to Stacey Ritzen at Men’s Journal, “Chili’s is currently seeing a spike in sales even as we’re living in a time when many fast food and fast casual restaurants are struggling to lure customers in the door. And the company has an appetizer combo that has gone viral on TikTok to thank for it.”

Ritzen goes on to say that the Triple Dipper “comes with a variety of customizable options that customers can choose from, including boneless and bone-in wings, sliders, chicken tenders, mozzarella sticks, and egg rolls; as well as three sauces. And although it’s been around for at least a few years now, the appetizer platter recently blew up on TikTok, where there are around 150 million posts dedicated to the fan-favorite dish.”

Fast Company reported in an Oct. 31 article that appetizer sales have jumped 70% in the past year, which one Chili’s official revealed makes up 11% of the chain’s total sales.

People coming to the comments section had observations ready.

“Not the mozzussy squirts,” one remarked, eliciting laughter from other commenters.

“As someone who works at Chili’s,” offered another, “the cheese sticks are VIOLENT.”

“Totally fair reaction,” someone observed. “That liquid is lethal.”

“Why did you throw it,” one wondered, echoing others.

“It burned??” someone asked on her behalf.

She confirmed, in response to an almost identical question, “It was hot and burnt my fingers.”

