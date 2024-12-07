‘Prime TV is doing the same’: Netflix user reveals sneaky way app is getting users to ‘give up their data’

It’s no secret that just about every app or service used in the modern era collects data on users.

However, services tend to be a little more low-key when tracking data, typically slipping it into their terms of service. And when is the last time someone actually read those? This way, users are more likely to blindly agree to their data being sold.

What happened?

One Netflix user says the streaming service’s new terms of service for data sharing popped up on her television screen. It asked her to select from a menu of options what data she—and other users presented with this screen—will consent to allow Netflix to track and share with third parties.

In a TikTok with over 427,000 views, tech content creator Rachel (@racheltalkstech) points out that the menu has preselected sharing viewing information and voice information with third-party partners. However, it’s unclear who those partners are.

She clarified that her main gripe was with this preselection.

“Netflix is trying to get you to give your data to them by making it super easy for you to skip right past this screen that’s popping up on everybody’s TV just to get to whatever you want to watch, just look,” she says in the video.

Rachel continue, “It opens up on this new screen with all these words most people won’t read. But, it has automatically checked these two.” She shows that the two options are already selected. She then shows another button. “And look, they even made a button so you can just select them all real quick and hit agree, and give them all your data,” she says.

Consent to data sharing like this is typically buried in terms of service, she says, where users are less likely to notice it.

“This, interestingly, is the most visual representation I’ve seen of a platform, lately, taking all your stuff,” she says. “Usually they bury it, real hidden, real down there at the bottom where you’re not going to see it. This is right here.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Rachel via TikTok comment, as well as to Netflix via email regarding the video.

What Netflix has to say

Per Netflix’s site, the streaming service retains basic data about its users. These mostly include billing information, notification settings, and profile information for different users in the household. It also tracks playback preferences, viewing activity, and other interactions with streamable titles on Netflix.

Netflix then uses this data for behavioral advertising on its ad-supported subscriptions, which are based on interactions with third-party apps and browsers over time, according to the company.

Viewers weigh in

Some viewers agreed that the automatic checking of those options raised concerns for them.

“AS SOON as I see anything automatically checked… I read thoroughly cause why did you check off something for me, you don’t know me like that and what I want,” one commenter wrote.

“It should be illegal to have any of those boxes checked as soon as it pops upp,” another agreed.

“And then the only other option besides agree is later,” another wrote

Others wrote that they did not particularly care that their data was being shared, as it has become the norm for using many apps and services.

“If you have a smart phone, company’s already do this,” one commenter wrote. “Go back to a Motorola flip phone if you’re paranoid and you don’t want to be tracked!”

“This is a serious question…. why do people care so much about them sharing data?” another commenter wrote. “I don’t care if Netflix knows about me.”

“At this point every company in the world has all our data,” a commenter wrote. “I’m passed caring.”



