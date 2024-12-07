‘Running like the Grinch’: Best Buy customer catches FedEx delivery driver stealing her kids’ Christmas presents

If your package was stolen, could it be the work of a FedEx delivery worker? This parent says they have video footage of their FedEx driver stealing her kid’s Christmas presents off their front door shortly after delivering them.

Delivery gone wrong

“I got you on camera. It says you delivered my package. You did, but then you came back and you picked it up. And put it back on your truck. And hauled that [expletive] out of here,” says TikTok user @simple.winters.life. According to her, she has the whole operation on video thanks to her front door camera and even has a clear shot of their face.

In a follow-up video, she mentions that for the safety of her family, she will not be posting the video with the worker’s face.

“…I don’t know if he’s crazy or not. He obviously steals people’s packages so what other crimes is he willing to commit?” she says. “Therefore, for my safety, my children’s safety, my family’s safety, I’m not sure if I want to post his face all over my platform right now.”

It’s a good thing they didn’t post the video of the FedEx worker stealing their package. After filing the police report, @simple.winters.life shares that the police department told them they wouldn’t have been able to use the video in the case if they had posted it on social media.

In one of the comments, the TikToker explains that she “placed an order on Amazon and it was through a third party Best Buy and Best Buy shipped through FedEx.” She did share that Best Buy has since issued her a refund. However, she sent the footage of the driver to FedEx where the company claimed they would be investigating.

The video has 843 comments and over 341,800 views as of Saturday morning.

How common is this kind of theft?

While at the police station, @simple.winters.life also learned that the police already had a case against this person as others had also reported about the FedEx worker.

Clearly, @simple.winters.life is not alone in this alleged battle against FedEx. A semi-similar case in Raleigh, North Carolina as reported by WRAL reveals just how organized some of these delivery thefts might be. A Raleigh resident had an iPad stolen shortly after it was delivered. The person who stole their package had been parked outside their door for an hour prior to the delivery.

There is even an X page called “FedEx Steals Your Packages” where people share their qualms about the company.

The Daily Dot has also reported on similar examples of FedEx drivers allegedly stealing expensive items, like this example where the homeowner followed the FedEx driver’s truck to retrieve the package.

What are viewers saying?

Viewers take to the comments to share similar experiences and their rage for @simple.winters.life struggle.

“People make me sick. glad ur standing ur ground!” one user wrote.

“This happened to my brother last Christmas he had to fight to get a refund the driver never got in trouble even though he had video evidence,” another said.

“That is crazy!!! Do people not realize we pretty much all have cameras nowadays?!??” chimed in another.

“I had FedEx steal a gift card from me last week that I ordered. Even after they claimed it was ‘delivered.’ It’s not anywhere to be found!” someone else shared.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @simple.winters.life for comment via TikTok and Instagram message and to FedEx via email.



