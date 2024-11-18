‘Don’t tell me that’: Doctor weighs in on regular soda vs. diet soda—his answer may surprise you

Diet sodas have become a popular drink alternative to the masses, but what if they aren’t actually better for you?

Featured Video

Over the past few years, the biggest drink companies have rolled out “healthier” versions of their popular products, catering to more health-conscious consumers.

From Coca Cola’s Diet Coke to their competitor Pepsi’s Diet Pepsi, a ton of these alternative beverages have come to the market. But, according to this doctor on social media, they aren’t something that people should be drinking.

Are diet sodas good for you?

In a video posted on Nov. 12 that had reached over 490,000 views, TikTok user and plastic surgeon Dr. Nima (@drnima) shared a new drinking suggestion. The video has since been removed.

Advertisement

Dr. Nima answered the question of if he’d recommend regular sodas or diet sodas. He chose the former and gives the reasoning behind his answer.

“They found that when people drink diet soda they actually gain more weight,” he said in the clip.

Dr. Nima doesn’t explain who “they” are, lacking a source to reach his conclusion.

Dr. Nima’s video quickly sparked a divided response from his viewers.

Advertisement

Soda consumers rushed to respond to his recommendation, and while some took his suggestion as advice, others strongly disagreed.

“Don’t tell me this lol. I’ll go back to regular ” one user shared.

“I have lost 45lbs switching to zero sugar.” another countered.

“Zero sugar sodas are just fine people don’t know how weight loss works,” a third user said.

Advertisement

What’s the big problem with diet sodas?

There’s several reasons as to why the doctor is recommending regular sodas over their diet counterparts, the main factor being sweeteners. Most diet sodas contain artificial sweeteners as opposed to natural sweeteners, and these have caused a great debate in the science industry.

PBS issued a report that exposed artificial sweaters as being linked to a negative effect on metabolisms, as well as a possible connection to Type-2 diabetes.

What’s important to recognize from the viewers’ rebuttals, though, is what Dr. Nima is specifically comparing. He is speaking on behalf of diet drinks, not zero sugar drinks. And yes, there is a difference between the two.

Advertisement

Heathline compared Coca Cola’s Diet Zero and Coke Zero. Not only does the no-sugar added beverage have less caffeine than the diet drink, but the calorie counts are very different. Diet Coke contains the artificial sweetener aspartame, which accounts for several calories, while Coke Zero’s sweetener acesulfame potassium does not.

A study by Mayo Clinic did confirm that if consumers aren’t burning as many calories as they are ingesting, they will gain weight. Based on the ingredients for both products and similar beverages on the market, the diet version could cause more weight gain than the zero sugar alternative.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @drnima via TikTok DM and comment.