‘You’ve been using this wrong your whole life’: Woman says she just found out how to use Betty Crocker Frosting after reading directions

It can be tricky to spread store-bought frosting directly onto a baked good, like cake or cupcakes. Because of its consistency, the frosting can get easily stuck to the baked goods, not properly smoothing out. A Betty Crocker customer shared the easier way to work with store-bought frosting, and she says the directions have been right in front of us this whole time.

“Stop. You’ve been using this wrong your whole life,” TikTok user @superiodo0 says, holding a can of Betty Crocker’s Rich & Creamy Milk Chocolate frosting.

As her friend films, the content creator, who has over 250,000 views, explains while scooping the frosting from the container into her Kitchen Aide mixer.

“Everybody thinks that you’re just supposed to take it and put it directly onto a cake,” she says.

She continues that customers are actually supposed to mix the frosting before attempting to spread it out.

“So, you take it all out to make sure you get a good fill. No wasting time. You start it,” she says, referring to the mixer. “You’re supposed to mix it!”

The TikToker says those are the directions on the container.

“It says it literally on the can,” @superiodo0 says.

“We’re gonna start off on medium, and then you’re gonna go faster,” she says, flipping the switch on the mixer stir faster.

The frosting is now a lighter brown color.

“You see the color change?” she asks. “It’s aerated vs. non-aerated.”

The Daily Dot reached out to @superiodo0 via TikTok comment and direct message. Her video has amassed over 914,000 views.

Viewers disagree

Betty Crocker customers disagree with this method, arguing that people buy frosting from the store to avoid the effort of preparing it.

“The people using this frosting don’t have a stand mixer.. be so for real,” one viewer remarked.

“Nope… Those are extra things I have to wash,” another commented.

Betty Crocker frosting instructions

So is @superiodo0 right? This is a method many outlets like Southern Living have recommended, saying it’s makes the frosting easier to spread.

But what do the instructions say?

Here are the instructions on the back of the container:

“Cool cake completely before frosting.”

“Stir room temperature frosting.”

“Store cake LOOSELY covered.”

“Cover and refrigerate leftover frosting up to 30 days.”

Betty Crocker emphasizes on its site that you should “stir room-temperature frosting 20 times.” But that doesn’t mean the stirring needs to be done with a mixer. While this is an effective method, you can also stir the frosting 20 times with a knife, or whatever tool you use to spread it.

The Daily Dot also reached out to Betty Crocker via press email.

