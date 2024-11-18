‘I DESPISE Ticketmaster’: Fan demands answers after catching resellers listing My Chemical Romance tickets for $13K

A My Chemical Romance fan is demanding answers from Ticketmaster after waiting in a queue only to find nosebleed tickets for $13,000.

TikTok user @hrtbrkgrl posted a video two days ago after failing in her attempt to secure reasonably priced tickets to the band’s upcoming Black Parade tour.

“I waited in a waiting room,” she says to start the video. “I waited in the queue for an hour for this.”

The “this” in question? She shows a photo of her computer monitor, which shows that she attempted to buy two tickets to the band’s Aug. 29 show at Soldier Field in Chicago. The tickets she is looking at are “verified resale” tickets that cost $13,124.89.

Viewers weigh in on her reaction

The video has amassed more than 441,000 views. In the comments, users said she should’ve expected the prices to be outrageous.

One user wrote, “Are you new? This is how it’s been for a lot of years now.”

A second user wrote, “Now why would Ticketmaster allow a reseller to upload a ticket price that high?”

A third user wrote, “There needs to be a 24-hour waiting period to resell at LEAST.” In response, @hrtbrkgrl wrote, “AGREED.”

Ticketmaster woes continue

@hrtbrkgrl isn’t the only fan disappointed by the Ticketmaster’s policies and prices. Of course, this is in addition to problems for people who actually are able to buy tickets to other shows. That includes fake Sabrina Carpenter tickets and stolen Taylor Swift tickets.

Additionally, the U.K. government is reportedly investigating Ticketmaster’s dynamic pricing strategy after an extended chaos related to the Oasis reunion tour, which is also scheduled for the summer of 2025. In that instance, the band blamed its “promoters and management” for the ticketing and pricing decisions.

However, Robert Smith of The Cure recently called out bands who don’t opt out of the dynamic pricing model, saying “they all know” and that it’s a policy “driven by greed.”

The Daily Dot reached out to @hrtbrkgrl via TikTok comment for comment. We also contacted My Chemical Romance representative CAA and Ticketmaster via email.



