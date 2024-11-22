Newsletters

Newsletter: 🌲 Is Joe Biden lost in the Amazon rainforest?

Andrew Wyrich
Joe Biden speaking at a press conference. The Daily Dot newsletter web_crawlr logo is in the bottom right corner.
Hello fellow web crawlers! Andrew here. Welcome to today’s edition of web_crawlr

Happy Friday! Our top stories today are about: How Joe Biden’s exit from a press conference in a rainforest lit the internet ablaze with memes, how there are already conspiracy theories about Jay Leno’s injury, a short history of the “Willem Dafoe Looking Up” meme, and a customer’s nightmare experience with AT&T

After that, the trending team shares with you their pick for “Main Character of the Week.” 

P.S. — It’s Friday, which means it is time for our weekly news quiz! Just scroll down below to answer the question. If you guess correctly, you might win a web_crawlr shirt

See you tomorrow! 

— A.W. 

⚡ Today in Internet Culture

🌲 VIRAL POLITICS
Biden’s Amazonian press conference exit has people afraid he’ll never be seen from again

He just disappeared into the forest… and there’s a ton of memes about it

🔍 CONSPIRACY
What does Jay Leno’s recent injury have to do with the Illuminati?

Famed comedian Jay Leno inadvertently caught the attention of conspiracy theorists after revealing that he severely bruised his face.

🙄 MEMES
A short history of the Willem Dafoe Looking Up meme

The Willem Dafoe Looking Up meme is a still image and GIF of actor Willem Dafoe looking up at the sky. It often refers to the meme’s subject looking anxiously and intensely at something directly above them.

📱 WTF
‘Don’t switch to AT&T’: Customer says AT&T is holding their phone hostage after they asked to switch back to Verizon

There’s no getting around it. Everyone has to pick a phone company, and for many, it feels like choosing between a rock and a hard place.

✏️ Take Our Weekly News Quiz! 

Are you the most online reader of web_crawlr? Prove it by answering our question of the week! The answer can be found somewhere in one of our newsletters from this week. 

If you answer correctly, you’ll be entered to win a web_crawlr shirt, and we’ll shout out five people who won the shirt! 

DONALD TRUMP JR. SPARKED THEORIES ONLINE AFTER HE WAS CAUGHT ON CAMERA ACTING STRANGELY WITH WHAT PART OF HIS BODY?

Main Character of the Week, a web_crawlr column

By Ramon Ramirez
Managing Editor

People looking at the camera and in a hospital bed.
Main Character of the Week: Wormgate

🏆 Vote in the Daily Dot Hall of Fame!

Have you voted in this year’s Daily Dot Hall of Fame yet? If not, you still can!

We’ve had four weeks of nominees so far, with one more coming on Saturday. After that, we will reveal this year’s winners!

But there’s still time to vote for your favorite TikTok MovementsUrban LegendsBig Moods, and Cultural Moments. Just click those links to vote—it’s that easy!

As an added bonus, we’ll choose 5 people who vote to get limited edition Daily Dot Hall of Fame shirts


🕸️ Crawling the Web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🎄 Deck your halls with the viral TikTok curtain rod holiday garland hack.

🖥️ From our friends at Passionfruit: “Is There Actually a Twitch Adpocalypse?” Subscribe to their newsletter here

🍟 This 10-year veteran of Popeyes has five tips to share with customers. Her tip about Popeyes fries might surprise you.

🏡 New homeowners often find themselves knee-deep in boxes and figuring out where the closest hardware store is. But according to one lender, they’re also forgetting something major—and it could be a safety risk.

😱 This Costco shopper couldn’t believe how long this Kirkland product lasted

⚰️ From the Daily Dot archive: Is your kid attending funerals on Roblox?

🤳 Today’s Viral Video

Period. 

