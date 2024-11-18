Biden’s Amazonian press conference exit has people afraid he’ll never be seen from again

The internet has been set alight thanks to a press conference yesterday by former President Joe Biden in the Amazon rainforest, with conservatives claiming he is being sent into the jungle so the deep state can begin World War Three.

Joe Biden last seen walking off into Amazon Jungle. According to top US officials, his current whereabouts are unknown. pic.twitter.com/rESRv3aaHr — Qua (@asubparusername) November 18, 2024

The claim comes as the Biden administration allowed Ukraine to use U.S.-manufactured long-range missiles to strike inside Russia, a measure it has held off on until now.

This authorization takes place on the eve of President-elect Donald Trump’s return to the White House. Trump claimed he would limit support for Ukraine, and would look to end the war as soon as possible.

The press conference in Brazil marked the first of its kind from a sitting president, with Biden discussing the Amazon’s role in protecting the climate.

The Amazon rainforest is a vital carbon sink, storing carbon dioxide to lessen the effects of climate change.

During Biden’s visit, he signed a declaration making Nov. 17 International Conservation Day and vowed the United States would spend millions of dollars on restoring the rainforests.

The sitting president did not take questions from journalists, avoiding queries about the future of Ukraine-Russian relations following the long-range missile authorization.

What caused the internet to go wild was Biden’s exit from his press conference, which saw the president walk away from a podium, unassisted by his usual aides, into the jungle, seemingly never to return.

Many on social media joked about the president’s escape into the jungle.

🚨BIDEN: JUNGLE EDITION



Exit stage left through the jungle … pic.twitter.com/tPaRjAOTbD — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) November 17, 2024

One X user joked “Joe Biden last seen walking off into Amazon Jungle. According to top US officials, his current whereabouts are unknown.”

Others made comparisons to the reality show I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here, in which celebrities are made to stay in jungle settings across the world and complete challenges.

Another X user wrote “President Joe Biden looks like he’s just been evicted from the Jungle #ImACeleb #USpolitics”

Conservative influencers have been keen to use this viral moment to spread conspiracies about the Biden administration.

One of the most popular theories is that the deep state is sending Biden off into the jungle to allow for World War Three to start.

A user on X wrote, “So, the deepstate is so hell-bent on continuing their money laundering and starting WW3, that they are actually are giving Ukraine US missiles to fire at Russia,” one wrote. “Make no mistake, it is NOT Biden or Kamala. Biden wandered into the jungle like the lost person he is and Kamala is missing (which we are super excited about).”

Another claimed that Biden had authorized World War Three during an ayahuasca retreat.

Right-wing influencer Jason Whitlock used the optics of the event to compare Biden to cult leader Jim Jones, who convinced his followers to commit suicide in Jonestown.

The massacre took place in a remote settlement in Guyana, also in South America.

Whitlock also attacked political commentator Joy Reid for following Democrats and called her a “high priestess in the Biden cult.”

The influencer wrote, “The same black women who followed Jim Jones into the jungle and killed themselves and their children are following Joe Biden. We’re witnessing the Bidentown Massacre. Joy Reid is a high priestess in the Biden cult.”

Since the press conference, rumors have swirled about whether Russia will choose to retaliate, prompting fears and heightening theories of imminent war.

Which may also be why Biden ran off.

