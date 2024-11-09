Deck your halls with the viral TikTok curtain rod holiday garland hack

If you’ve already started thinking about decking the halls for Christmas, one of the most popular DIY projects that you’ll come across on TikTok is the curtain rod holiday garland. With this simple hack, you can assemble your garland at a comfortable level and avoid drilling holes into your walls. And this hack is popular for a reason—it’s pretty easy to put together.
Ready to get into the yuletide spirit? Here’s how to incorporate the viral curtain rod garland into your decor scheme this year.
What you’ll need for this project
The curtain rod garland has been around since at least last winter, but it’s definitely making a comeback in 2024, as we can see from eager DIY creators like TikTok user @theflippinwilsons.
@theflippinwilsons Always inspired by @thekwendyhome ♬ its timeee – Mariah Carey Fan 🦋
Part of this project’s appeal is that it doesn’t take much to put together. There are three main components in the curtain rod holiday garland hack: an extendable rod, a garland, and your embellishments of choice.
You want to start with a sturdy adjustable spring tension curtain rod that fits your wall opening, doorway, or window width. The higher the rod’s weight capacity, the less likely it’ll come crashing down.
The next thing you’ll want is a pine garland. You can get faux garlands or farm fresh ones—with real garlands, just be prepared for any fallout.
Lastly, you’ll want embellishments. Most people start with battery-operated string lights and add other decorations like dried fruit, pine cones, and ornaments.
How to make the curtain rod holiday garland from TikTok
Setting up a curtain rod holiday garland shouldn’t take you too long, but it helps to go about it carefully to make sure that everything is secure.
To see the instructions in action, you can watch this straightforward tutorial from TikTok creator @thekwendyhome, who’s often credited for popularizing the hack!
@thekwendyhome Here’s a Christmas decorating hack for you! Damage free garland hanging with a shower curtain rod! I had to try it for myself after seeing @Letneeutro do it! I took the shower curtain from our guest bathroom and tested this out for myself. It has held up really well! I even put my heavy Norfolk pine garlands on and it didn’t budge. This is perfect for renters and those who don’t want to put nails in their walls. And an added bonus is that you don’t get a crick in your neck or get tired arms from decorating 😅 I linked everything on my LTK in my bio. Now go forth and deck those halls. #deckthehalls #christmasdecorating #christmas #christmas2023 #christmasdecor #decorhack #decorhacks #christmashack #christmashacks #garland #christmasgarland #christmasgarlandhack #homedecor #damagefreedecor #rentalfriendlydecor ♬ Twinkling Lights (Reimagined) – Auni
Now, let’s break down the steps.
First, you want to extend your curtain rod between your wall opening or doorway at torso level.
Then, wrap your garland around the curtain rod. For a fuller look, you may want to go with at least two garlands (while, of course, keeping in mind your rod’s weight capacity). You can allow the garlands to drape around the sides of your doorway to give it that magical framed archway look.
Next, go in with your holiday decorations. For string lights, battery-operated models are ideal, since you won’t need to deal with an awkward plug. You can also add in dried fruit, cones, tinsel, ornaments, or, if you’re feeling brazen, some mistletoe! To secure your garland, add zip ties along the curtain rod or attach your foliage to utility hooks stuck to the wall.
Unless you plan on playing some holiday version of limbo, bring the curtain rod all the way up to the top of your wall. You might need a ladder—or help from a tall person!
Examples
While there’s a general formula for installing a curtain rod holiday garland, there’s lot of leeway for creativity. If you’re searching for some Christmas inspiration, here are just a few different ways you can jazz up your holiday garland.
@cracktheshutters My attempt at the viral curtain / tension rod garland – but make it supersized (our gap is over 2.5m). More details on instagram… #christmasgarland #christmasgarlandtutorial #christmashomedecor #christmasdecor #christmasdecorating #christmasstyle #christmashome ♬ original sound – sp33dsongsx
@fabprecious_home Entryway Christmas Garland transformation… using shower curtain rod hack #christmas #entryway #entrywaydecor #christmasdecor #christmasgarland #hoildayseason ♬ original sound – christmas sounds 🎄
@shegaveitago_ ✨Garland Hack Alert! ✨This cozy DIY uses a simple shower curtain rod! Here’s the magic formula: Wrap 3 strands of garland around your shower curtain rod, add twinkling lights, and finish with an extra touch of florals. I found the dreamiest greenery and florals @JOANN Stores Shop . They have so many amazing options to choose from and create your own! When you’re done, slide the shower rod into place. Who knew it could be this easy? I hope you will give it a go too! It’s so fun!! #handmadewithjoann #garlandhack #diyholidaydecor #christmas ♬ original sound – She Gave It A Go
@interiordelights Emma & I are decking the halls and creating a magical welcome in my entryway! 🎄✨ After a lot of playing around and laying it all out, we got it just the way we wanted it—and now it’s ready for you! We’ve bundled up everything in our shop so you can snag it right now. The bundle includes 4 garlands, 6 glass lighted ornaments, and two boxes of shatterproof pearly gold ornaments. This is perfect for an opening between 60-90”. 🎅❤️🎄 I’m curious—would you like us to create a smaller bundle too? We’re playing around with some ideas! 🎁❤️ Link everything in bio or at www.interiordelights.net #showercurtainrodhack #garlandbar #holidaydecorideas #deckingthehalls #christmasdecor #christmasinspo #illuminatedensemble #cozychristmasvibes #christmasentryway #holidayhometou ♬ original sound – Interior Delights
@josieleinart Loved bringing a little christmas magic to this doorway 😍. Everything is linked in my @shopltk for those who want to recreate it! #shopltk #myltk #christmasdecor #christmasgarland #merrychristmas ♬ Jingle Bell Rock – Bobby Helms
@lonefoxhome After @thekwendyhome shared this garland hanging hack, I HAD TO GIVE IT A GO at my parents house! Genuinely such a satisfying way to decorate an entry or opening 🤎 #christmas #christmasdecor ♬ original sound – Lone Fox
You can even secure your ornaments to a pool noodle before wrapping a garland around them.
@bethanyscasa 🔴 Curtain Rod Hack with a Twist! Loving this viral trend! For that EXTRA Holiday sparkle, grab a pool noodle and hot glue ornaments to it. Slip in onto the rod. Grab Garlands of choice and even fairy lights! Enjoy! #bethanyscasa #poolnoodlediy #poolnoodlehack #curtainrodhack #showercurtainhack #christmas #christmasdiydecor #showercurtaindiy #poolnoodlechristmasdecor #howimakeit #easydiys #viraldiy ♬ Sleigh Bells (PhatCap! Trap Remix) – Ronettes
The neat thing about this hack is that you can use it throughout the year, not just during the winter holidays. Instead of pine garlands for Christmas, think dried florals and leaves for autumn.
@lovelivedream82 Shower Curtain Rod Hack! What is your fave season? Here’s what you need to bring a little autumn indoors 🍂 •Shower Curtain Rod (make sure it’s a shower curtain rod) •Seasonal Garland •battery operated lights •extra floral pieces 🍁🌻 •mini pumpkins 🎃 •candles make everything romantic 🧡 #hack #autumn #floral #howto #diy #seasonaldecor ♬ original sound – Lovelivedream
The possibilities are endless—just be very careful not to overload your curtain rod!
