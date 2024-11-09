Deck your halls with the viral TikTok curtain rod holiday garland hack

If you’ve already started thinking about decking the halls for Christmas, one of the most popular DIY projects that you’ll come across on TikTok is the curtain rod holiday garland. With this simple hack, you can assemble your garland at a comfortable level and avoid drilling holes into your walls. And this hack is popular for a reason—it’s pretty easy to put together.

Featured Video

Ready to get into the yuletide spirit? Here’s how to incorporate the viral curtain rod garland into your decor scheme this year.

What you’ll need for this project

The curtain rod garland has been around since at least last winter, but it’s definitely making a comeback in 2024, as we can see from eager DIY creators like TikTok user @theflippinwilsons.

Advertisement

Part of this project’s appeal is that it doesn’t take much to put together. There are three main components in the curtain rod holiday garland hack: an extendable rod, a garland, and your embellishments of choice.

You want to start with a sturdy adjustable spring tension curtain rod that fits your wall opening, doorway, or window width. The higher the rod’s weight capacity, the less likely it’ll come crashing down.

The next thing you’ll want is a pine garland. You can get faux garlands or farm fresh ones—with real garlands, just be prepared for any fallout.

Advertisement

Lastly, you’ll want embellishments. Most people start with battery-operated string lights and add other decorations like dried fruit, pine cones, and ornaments.

How to make the curtain rod holiday garland from TikTok

Setting up a curtain rod holiday garland shouldn’t take you too long, but it helps to go about it carefully to make sure that everything is secure.

To see the instructions in action, you can watch this straightforward tutorial from TikTok creator @thekwendyhome, who’s often credited for popularizing the hack!

Advertisement

Now, let’s break down the steps.

First, you want to extend your curtain rod between your wall opening or doorway at torso level.

Then, wrap your garland around the curtain rod. For a fuller look, you may want to go with at least two garlands (while, of course, keeping in mind your rod’s weight capacity). You can allow the garlands to drape around the sides of your doorway to give it that magical framed archway look.

Advertisement

Next, go in with your holiday decorations. For string lights, battery-operated models are ideal, since you won’t need to deal with an awkward plug. You can also add in dried fruit, cones, tinsel, ornaments, or, if you’re feeling brazen, some mistletoe! To secure your garland, add zip ties along the curtain rod or attach your foliage to utility hooks stuck to the wall.

Unless you plan on playing some holiday version of limbo, bring the curtain rod all the way up to the top of your wall. You might need a ladder—or help from a tall person!

Examples

While there’s a general formula for installing a curtain rod holiday garland, there’s lot of leeway for creativity. If you’re searching for some Christmas inspiration, here are just a few different ways you can jazz up your holiday garland.

Advertisement

#garlandhack #diyholidaydecor #christmas ♬ original sound – She Gave It A Go @shegaveitago_ ✨Garland Hack Alert! ✨This cozy DIY uses a simple shower curtain rod! Here’s the magic formula: Wrap 3 strands of garland around your shower curtain rod, add twinkling lights, and finish with an extra touch of florals. I found the dreamiest greenery and florals @JOANN Stores Shop . They have so many amazing options to choose from and create your own! When you’re done, slide the shower rod into place. Who knew it could be this easy? I hope you will give it a go too! It’s so fun!! #handmadewithjoann

#garlandbar #holidaydecorideas #deckingthehalls #christmasdecor #christmasinspo #illuminatedensemble #cozychristmasvibes #christmasentryway #holidayhometou ♬ original sound – Interior Delights @interiordelights Emma & I are decking the halls and creating a magical welcome in my entryway! 🎄✨ After a lot of playing around and laying it all out, we got it just the way we wanted it—and now it’s ready for you! We’ve bundled up everything in our shop so you can snag it right now. The bundle includes 4 garlands, 6 glass lighted ornaments, and two boxes of shatterproof pearly gold ornaments. This is perfect for an opening between 60-90”. 🎅❤️🎄 I’m curious—would you like us to create a smaller bundle too? We’re playing around with some ideas! 🎁❤️ Link everything in bio or at www.interiordelights.net #showercurtainrodhack

Advertisement

You can even secure your ornaments to a pool noodle before wrapping a garland around them.

Advertisement

The neat thing about this hack is that you can use it throughout the year, not just during the winter holidays. Instead of pine garlands for Christmas, think dried florals and leaves for autumn.

The possibilities are endless—just be very careful not to overload your curtain rod!

Advertisement

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.

