‘Outlasted my marriage’: Costco shopper couldn’t believe how long this Kirkland product lasted

With the rise of inflation on groceries, home goods, and everyday supplies, many consumers resort to shopping in bulk at places like Sam’s and Costco.

A viral clip from Denver, Colorado native and loyal Costco shopper @mtnesters2 showcases how he purchased Costco product Kirkland’s 3,000-square-foot cling wrap nine years ago and it only just finished.

In the video, the TikToker pulls out the last remaining sheet of the cling wrap.

“Nine years and 3000 square feet later, tada!” he says in the clip.

The text overlay on the video reads, “Costco the GOAT.”

“RIP the never-ending saran wrap #Costco #Kirkland,” the user added in the caption.

Viewers weigh in

In the comments section, many found the TikToker’s video relatable, sharing how long their own Costco items have lasted.

“I still have mine from when I WAS A CHILD!! My mom passed it down to me when I moved out,” one viewer commented.

“Took me 16 years to get through a Costco aluminum foil. Got it around when my daughter was born, finished it when she was 16,” shared another.

“The roll I bought shortly after I got married outlasted my marriage,” another user wrote.

Praise for Costco

Recently, Costco has made headlines after TikTokers went viral showing just what all they can return due to the retailer’s gracious return policy. Some have reported returning three-year-old couches, playsets from decades ago, and even thoroughly used grills.

Others, like Karla (@karlasavings), share unique ways to save, like how consumers can score a 1-year Costco membership for essentially $20.

However, not all TikTok videos about the wholesaler have been positive.

Costco backlash

In recent videos, some shoppers have complained about Costco “scamming” them due to shrinkflation. One user went viral after sharing how their Halloween M&Ms candy had one single M&M, while another shared how their Sour Patch Kids packet was completely empty.

Moreover, it seems Costco has been receiving backlash over its strict membership policies. New policies like face-scanning or not allowing customers who don’t have their name on the card to pay are frustrating customers.

As inflation continues to strain household budgets, more and more consumers are turning to warehouse clubs like Costco to stretch their dollars further. However, new policies being enforced might make new customers think twice about getting a membership. While Costco’s perks are definitely worth it for some, some departments like the food courts and pharmacists have been open to the general consumer. It seems that has now changed as well, however. One woman says she was turned away after trying to buy pizza at Costco, something she says she had always done without a membership. And she’s not the only one.

The Daily Dot reached out to @mtnesters2 via TikTok comment and the Costco press department via a media request form.



