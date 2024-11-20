Famed comedian Jay Leno inadvertently caught the attention of conspiracy theorists after revealing that he severely bruised his face.
Leno, who was briefly interviewed by Inside Edition on the street in Beverly Hills, California, on Monday, says he fell down a hill on Saturday while trying to reach a restaurant outside of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
During the 60-foot tumble, the comedian says his face and body were battered by rocks, leaving him wearing an eye patch and a bandages on his wrist.
In his typical fashion, Leno is joking about the fall and continues to poke fun at himself for attempting the disastrous shortcut. Conspiracy theorists, however, appear convinced that the situation is instead deadly serious.
In dozens of remarks across social media sites such as X, users are suggesting that Leno’s injuries were inflicted upon him not by a rocky hill but by a group of seedy individuals.
“Sorry, but something doesn’t sound right about this,” the user Red Pilled America wrote.
Others suggested that Leno had joined “The Black Eye Club,” a reference to a conspiracy theory that claims any high-profile figure with a black eye was recently initiated into the Illuminati.
“Welcome to the club Jay,” a user named Billy said.
Despite Leno being well-known for his frugality, at least outside his famous car collection, others argued that his decision to walk to a restaurant and stay at a Hampton Inn hotel while in Pittsburgh was suspicious.
“What was a man worth $400 million doing at the Hampton Inn?” another asked.
Leno says he was in town to perform a comedy show when the fall happened. And even after the fall, Leno opted to avoid the hospital until he returned home to ensure he wouldn’t have to cancel the performance.
“When I came back to LA, I went to the hospital,” Leno told TMZ. “It was only a couple of hours of the show, so. It’s not that big of a deal, it’s fine!”
The fall was also deemed bizarre by conspiracy theorists, given that Leno has repeatedly hurt himself as of late. In late January 2023, Leno was in a motorcycle crash that resulted in several broken bones. And in 2022, just two months before the motorcycle accident, Leno was severely burned after a fire broke out in his garage.
“Someone is trying to kill Jay Leno,” the user @WireRacing added.
Of course, there is no evidence whatsoever that any of Leno’s injuries were caused by foul play. But that’s never stopped speculation before
