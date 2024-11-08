Featured Video

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.

Hello fellow web crawlers! Andrew here. Welcome to today’s edition of web_crawlr.

Advertisement

Our top stories today are about: A roundup of the best post-election memes to help you cope , a chef making meals from Animal Crossing: New Horizons in real life, a DoorDasher being shocked at the tip they received for a $1,800 order, and a wheelchair user saying a parking attendant chased her and insulted her for parking in a handicapped spot.

After that, the trending team shares with you their pick for “Main Character of the Week.”

Also: It’s Friday, which means it is time for our weekly news quiz! Scroll down below to answer the question. If you guess correctly, you might win a “Click or Treat” sweatshirt!

See you tomorrow!

Advertisement

— A.W.

⚡ Today in Internet Culture

🗳️ VIRAL POLITICS

26 post-election memes to help everyone cope

Post-election memes aren’t really helping anyone who voted for sanity cope, but what else are we really supposed to do at this point ?

Advertisement

➤READ MORE

People have found so many fun ways to connect with the things they love and share them online. One amazing example of that is a creator who documents themselves making meals from Animal Crossing: New Horizons in real life .

➤READ MORE

Advertisement

A DoorDash driver couldn’t wait to see the tip on a $1,800 Panera order she picked up and set up at the delivery location. But the results were a bit lackluster .

➤READ MORE

According to California Law, wheelchair users can park in any marked handicapped parking place for as long as needed. However, one wheelchair user said a parking attendant chased and insulted her as she tried to do just that.

Advertisement

➤READ MORE

We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up to receive web_crawlr, a daily newsletter from the Daily Dot, in your inbox each day.

Advertisement

✏️ Take Our Weekly News Quiz!

Are you the most online reader of web_crawlr? Prove it by answeringour question of the week! The answer can be found somewhere in one of our newsletters from this week.

If you answer correctly, you’ll be entered to win a “Click or Treat” sweatshirt, and we’ll shout out five people who won the shirt!

A DEAD ANIMAL NAMED PEANUT BECAME A HERO OF RIGHT WINGERS RECENTLY. WHAT KIND OF ANIMAL WAS IT?

To enter to win a shirt, sign up for web_crawlr here.

Advertisement

By Ramon Ramirez

Managing Editor

Advertisement

Main Character of the Week: Your spiraling Facebook friends

Main Character of the Week is a weekly column that tells you the most prominent “main character” online (good or bad). It runs on Fridays in the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter. If you want to get this column a day before we publish it, subscribe to web_crawlr, where you’ll get the daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to your inbox.

🕸️ Crawling the Web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

Advertisement

🍩 Read The DONUT , a free daily newsletter delivering unbiased news that’s enjoyable to read. No opinions, hot takes, or sensationalism – just facts. Sign up free .

🦃 This man ordered Popeyes’ pre-cooked Cajun Turkey. Is it worth the $100 price tag ?

🥒 A Jimmy John’s customer tried to add may and ham to her Picklewich. It backfired .

🛒 A lot of people are interested in this viral video where a Walmart customer detailed the “unhinged” experience she recently had at the retail giant.

Advertisement

📱 A man tried to trade-in his old device for an iPhone 16 at the Verizon store. He then received a bill that was more than a $100 over his usual monthly charges .

🔍 From the Daily Dot archive: Telegram is supercharging conspiracy theories across the planet.

🤳 Today’s Viral Video

Salma Hayek and Jimmy Fallon recreate the iconic From Dusk Till Dawn dance.