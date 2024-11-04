‘That’s basically half the Thanksgiving meal’: Man orders Popeyes’ pre-cooked Cajun Turkey. Is it worth the $100 price tag?

A man decided to buy and cook a Popeyes frozen Cajun turkey to see how it tasted, and provided some advice for those thinking about it as a Thanksgiving option.

The video comes from creator Stefan Johnson (@s_johnson_voiceovers), who put it up on Saturday. It already cleared the 2 million view mark in less than 24 hours and got above 2.7 million by Monday morning.

He enthusiastically begins, “Do you trust a Popeyes turkey? A lot of you guys didn’t even know they make frozen turkeys. They will ship your a** a big a** turkey, coated it in their seasonings, spices and whatnot.”

“So what we’re supposed to do is just take it out,” he continues, “put it on a roasting pan, preserve the juices, because you can make a gravy out of them if you want to, wrap it up in foil and let that [expletive] go at 350 degrees in your oven—an hour and a half covered, a half an hour uncovered. It’s supposed to take about two hours.”

He then complements the color of the bird as well as its crust.

“Let this rest for about 20 minutes because that’s what the instructions said to do,” he notes. “Not gonna lie, looks a little dry. We’ll see.”

Johnson does assess that, while the Popeyes turkey is dry, it has “pretty good flavor, spicy, savory, but not overly salty at all.” He then tries the dark meat and declares, “There’s your moisture.”

The TikToker then talks about making gravy with the juices created by reheating the turkey.

“I decided to make the gravy because that’s the way my neck is set up,” he explains. “You guys: make the gravy. Let it set up some, but make the gravy.”

Talking turkey

According to the Popeyes website’s promotional copy, “We’ve perfected our pre-cooked Turkey so all you have to do is thaw, heat, and serve, giving you more time to enjoy and celebrate. Available only for a limited time while supplies last.”

Food and Wine added, in its coverage of the news on Oct. 16, “Popeyes is bringing back its Cajun-style turkey for all you hungry fans for its third consecutive year. According to the brand, its turkey comes ‘hand-rubbed and infused’ with its “iconic Louisiana-style seasonings for a zesty, bold flavor that’s sure to impress.” It added that the turkey is “the perfect centerpiece for your Thanksgiving table, offering both convenience and that unmistakable Popeyes taste.”

The story also informs readers that Popeyes will deliver the turkey to the customer, and typically arrive one to three business days after being shipped.

It also added that there are two recommended methods for thawing the bird—”Placing the turkey in the fridge for 72 hours or filling a container with cold (below 70˚F) water and running water over the turkey until it is completely thawed.”

According to USA Today, the price of the turkey is $99 plus tax, with delivery included.

Plenty of advice

Commenters experienced in the ways of the Popeyes turkey offered suggestions.

“Cook it upside down,” one advised. “The fat is mostly in the darker area. Cooking upside down will allow that fat to moisturize the white meat.”

“I worked for Popeyes for 17 years,” another started. “Best way to cook it [is] to put it in a baking bag or deep fry it.”

Someone else said, “Next time thaw it a little and inject it with Tony’s Cajun butter. I’m telling you chef’s kiss.”

“Flip it over for the resting period,” another weighed in. “It evenly distributes the juices and you’ll never have a dry turkey again.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to the creator via TikTok direct message and online contact form and to Popeyes via email.



