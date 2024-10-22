‘It really was a lot of work’: DoorDash driver picks up $1,800 Panera order and has to set it up at office party. Then she sees her tip

A DoorDash driver couldn’t wait to see the tip on a $1,800 Panera order she picked up and set up at the delivery location. But the results were a bit lackluster.

In a TikTok with over 67,000 views, DoorDash driver and content creator Maureen (@mosidehustles) shares how the large order, which required over an hour of work, reaped a somewhat disappointing reward.

“Just want to show you guys what I’ve been doing for the last 15, 20 minutes,” Maureen begins, having just loaded the order into her car. Cardboard boxes and large tote bags full of food fill her trunk, back seats, and passenger seat.

“This is $1,800 worth of Panera,” she says.

Maureen asks viewers if anyone wants to guess what her tip will be while also mentioning that the true MVPs are the Panera workers themselves.

“I don’t deserve this tip,” she says. “People at Panera deserve this tip.”

After delivering and setting up the food at the final location, Maureen taps back in for an update.

“It took me half an hour to bring it in, set it up. … I had these big dreams. I’m like, ‘Oh yeah, 20%. What’s 20% of $1,800?’”

The answer to that question is $360, but Maureen’s tip didn’t quite make that mark.

“It ended up being $50,” she reveals.

Maureen also shares a picture of the full spread she set up, including fruit trays, salads, soup, and half-gallon jugs of drinks. “It was crazy. There was so much food,” she says.

In the comments, users were divided on if the tip was sufficient for the size of the order.

Users weigh in

“You definitely should of got like 200 in my opinion,” one user wrote.

“$50’s not bad for an hour’s work. Good job,” a second viewer chimed in.

“20% to deliver? That’s crazy,” came another comment, to which Maureen responded, “Hey, I was just dreaming big. I didn’t expect that.”

Are Dashers required to set up catering orders?

Many commenters were also perplexed by the fact that Maureen set up the order upon delivery at the final location. In a follow-up video, Maureen explains why.

“Why would I not? DoorDash asks us to set it up,” she says simply.

Maureen explains that Dashers who’ve reached Platinum status can join DoorDash’s Large Order Program.

“Before they implemented the tier system, you had to be personally invited into the Large Order/Catering program. I was one of the only people in my zone who was actually in that program, so I understand that maybe people haven’t had a lot of catering orders and they don’t know that it is requested that we set [orders] up,” she says.

The Large Order Program

DoorDash drivers get access to the Large Order Program through the tiered Dasher Rewards Program, which houses exclusive offers and opportunities to earn more for high-performing Dashers. Through the Large Order Program, DoordDash prioritizes these Dashers for larger orders, which could mean “bigger tips” and “higher earning potential,” including an extra $3 for setting up the large orders on location.

Maureen provided additional comments to the Daily Dot via email.

“I want to STRESS the fact that I was grateful for the tip I received, even though a larger one would have been greatly appreciated,” Maureen said. “I also want to add that Panera had to work REALLY HARD to put this order together.”

Maureen continued, “I love my job. Not only delivering but teaching others about delivering, WITH A POSITIVE ATTITUDE. This order was from back in April, and never edited the video fully because the audio got screwed up. But I had to share the hilarity of what my car looked like with all those bags!!!”

The Daily Dot has also reached out to DoorDash for more information.

