A chef is making meals from ‘Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ in real life—and chronicling it online

People have found so many fun ways to connect with the things they love and share them online. One amazing example of that is @wholecakeisland, a creator on Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok who documents themselves making meals from Animal Crossing: New Horizons in real life.

The French creator, who isn’t named on the pages, specializes in bringing anime foods to life. In addition to Animal Crossing, they also feature recipes from Demon Slayer, One Piece, Naruto, and more.

If you’re an Animal Crossing fan who likes to experiment in the kitchen, bring some of your favorite cozy game recipes to life by following @wholecakeisland’s recipes.

Mushroom Potage

Nothing says cozy gaming like a bowl of warm, yummy soup—or “potage,” as it’s referred to in the ACNH recipe card—to explore alongside. This is the perfect one to make before a gaming session on a cool autumn day.

#animalcrossing #animalcrossingnewhorizons #nintendo64 ♬ Animal Crossing: New Horizons – ThunderScott @wholecakeisland On a refait le potage de champignons dans Animal Crossing, la recette est parfaite pour la saison froide qui arrive ! Ingrédients : – 20g de beurre – 1/2 oignon – 150g de champignons au choix (on a mis 30g de pleurotes, 50g de shimeji bruns et 70g de champignons de Paris) – 1cc de farine – 225ml d’eau – 1 feuille de laurier – 1/2 cube de bouillon goût poulet – 200ml de lait – 1cs de crème fraîche épaisse 30% – Poivre, sel – Ciboulette – Quelques shimeji bruns grillés pour le dressage #acnh

Poke Bowl

Healthy and pretty, the poke bowl is a fun and adaptable recipe.

#animalcrossing #animalcrossingnewhorizons ♬ animal crossing ~ new horizons lofi – Closed on Sunday @wholecakeisland On va refaire le poke bowl dans Animal Crossing :) Pour une personne, on aura besoin de : -1 bol de riz rond cuit -100g de saumon cru congelé au préalable 24 à 48h -1/2 avocat -quelques tomates cerises -un peu d’oignon rouge -quelques tranches de concombre -2cs de sauce soja claire -1cc d’huile de sésame -sel et poivre Pour la sauce on est restées sur la version la plus classique mais selon vos goûts vous pouvez ajouter: -1cc de vinaigre de riz -1cc de jus de gingembre -1cc de sauce soja sucrée ou bien de miel Et puis bien sur vous pouvez ajouter d’autres fruits et légumes, remplacer le saumon par du thon ou toute autre forme de protéine :) #acnh

Bread gratin

A bread bowl already makes the heart happy, but it’s not always the vessel as much as what you fill it with. There are yummy varieties to explore, but this one will give you that cozy feeling of gaming, cuddled-up in the fall feeling.

Aji Fry

Aji fry, or fried horse mackerel, is one of the easiest lifts in the game, and it’s not too complicated to replicate IRL.

Pear Smoothie

Sometimes, a good smoothie just hits, and Animal Crossing knows it. Pear smoothies aren’t the only option, either. @wholecakeisland also has recipes for cherry and orange smoothies. It’s a simple way to add a fun nod to the game to your next gaming session.

Halloween Cookies

Halloween may be behind us, but there’s still fall to celebrate and plenty of occasions to come. Tweak this recipe to match your chosen seasonal delight and live your best Animal Crossing life!

#animalcrossingnewhorizons #animalcrossing #halloween ♬ son original – WCI | Recettes Anime Food @wholecakeisland On va refaire l’assiette de cookies Halloween dans Animal Crossing (spooky cookies) ! Ingrédients : Pâte à cookies: – 270g de farine t55 – 1/2cc de levure chimique – 1/2cc de sel – 125g de beurre mou – 100g de sucre – 1 oeuf – 1cc d’extrait d’arôme de vanille – 25g de cacao amer Glaçage : – 65g de sucre glace – 1 petite cs de lait (10-12g) – Colorants alimentaires – Chocolat noir fondu Ajoutez au fur et à mesure le lait pour obtenir une consistance liquide mais pas trop, elle doit se pocher facilement sans trop couler. Si nécessaire, on ajoute plus de lait ou du sucre ! #acnh

Champiñones al ajillo

Just like in the game, cooking this soup will require sourcing some ~rare mushrooms~.

