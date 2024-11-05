‘I work at walmart & this is a daily occurrence’: Woman gets stuck in line behind couple with 2 shopping carts. Then she tries the self-checkout

A customer says she had such a bad experience at Walmart that she’s sworn off shopping at the store forever.

Chaya (@juulfart) posted a story-time about an “unhinged” Walmart experience that received with 65,000 views on TikTok.

“Get ready with me while I talk about the most insane Walmart experience I’ve literally ever had,” she says.

Chaya explains that she had gone to Walmart to shop for birthday gifts. When she first entered, the customer noticed the store was unusually packed with a long line at each cash register. She then grabbed some toys, spotted what she thought was the shortest queue, and hopped in line to pay.

However, the customer soon learned the reason why her line was so short. At the front was a couple with two overflowing carts.

Chaya wasn’t worried despite the huge mountain of items ahead of her. She noted that the employee was working through carts and scanning products rather quickly. But although there weren’t any complications with the scanning process, payment was another issue entirely.

Walmart shopping drama

While trying to pay, the TikToker says the couple ran through several of their cards. Each one was declined.

After removing some items, they then tried their numerous cards again to see if the purchase would go through.

“They take off a few things, it’s still happening,” Chaya says. She also states that she wished she had followed the lead of other Walmart customers, who took their shopping to another line.

After some time Chaya noticed the customers adding more items to be charged. At this point, she’d had enough. She decided to switch to the self-checkout line where she says she waited another ten minutes to buy her items.

However, her problems weren’t over.

Manager authorization woes

In the self-service area, another customer with their children needed a manager’s approval for one of their purchases. According to Chaya, one of the kids told their mom, “You need to f*cking hurry up.” This caught the attention of the Walmart manager, who mistakenly believed the shopper directed the comment towards her.

The employee allegedly got into a verbal spat with the customer. As the argument escalated, Chaya realized that she needed the manager’s approval for one of her purchases as well.

She was finally able to get the manager to help her complete her purchases, but not before the other customer tried to drag Chaya into the altercation as well. The TikToker says at this point she just wanted to leave the store. Thankfully, she was able to do so right after the store worker helped her.

See me outside

While her car was still in the parking lot, Chaya says she saw the customer and worker emerge from the store. However, before the conflict could go any further, a security vehicle pulled up and dispersed the group.

This culminated in yet another a dramatic scene, with the customer’s children crying out of embarrassment about their mother’s behavior. Chaya says that following this incident, she’s sworn off of shopping at Walmart altogether.

Fights while shopping at Walmart

In 2021, a Walmart worker knocked out a customer in a viral video after the shopper attacked her. In the clip, the patron rams an employee with a shopping cart. Next, he spits on the worker before leaving his cart and trying and to walk out the store. The employee then approaches the customer and punches him.

Another in-store scuffle between a worker and patron was posted on Instagram. In this instance, a shopper repeatedly punches an employee in the face. Grabbing the Walmart worker’s clothing, the customer throws the employee to the ground and issues more blows.

The Daily Dot has also reported on similar instances. Recently, a Walmart employee reported that a “Karen” berated her for seemingly no reason, and also tried to fight her.

TikTokers chime in

Throngs of commenters responded to Chaya’s post and stated that her Walmart shopping experience wasn’t uncommon.

One employee for the chain said, “I work at walmart & this is a daily occurrence.”

Another user wrote, “I love walmart for this reason it’s always so crazy.”

“How are these people allowed to have children,” asked someone else.

However, one Walmart worker claimed they had never encountered any workplace drama. At least, not at that level.

“Man nothing like that ever happen to me I was hoping for it before I quit . Walmart Tracy was ready to risk it,” the employee wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to Walmart and Chaya via email for further information.

