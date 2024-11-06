Advertisement
Memes

26 post-election memes to help everyone cope

It’s all downhill from here!

Rachel Kiley
Pearl Smiling and crying two split with text over it that says 'atleast we won't have to deal with him next election...right guys?'

Post-election memes aren’t really helping anyone who voted for sanity cope, but what else are we really supposed to do at this point?

With Donald Trump set to win the presidency for a second time, America’s future is looking pretty bleak. It’s also left a lot of people asking how the hell we got here. When this many Americans gleefully vote for a misogynistic felon who has already proven himself to be completely inept at handling catastrophe or improving the lives of anyone other than the ultra-wealthy, it’s hard to know where to go from here.

The day after election day, memes expressing the range of disappointment, disbelief, and overall doom and gloom about the future flooded Elon Musk’s Twitter. They don’t change anything at all, but enjoy them while you can! Who knows what tomorrow will bring.

Post election memes for cope

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

20.

21.

22.

23.

24.

25.

26.

