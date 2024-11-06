26 post-election memes to help everyone cope

Post-election memes aren’t really helping anyone who voted for sanity cope, but what else are we really supposed to do at this point?

Featured Video

With Donald Trump set to win the presidency for a second time, America’s future is looking pretty bleak. It’s also left a lot of people asking how the hell we got here. When this many Americans gleefully vote for a misogynistic felon who has already proven himself to be completely inept at handling catastrophe or improving the lives of anyone other than the ultra-wealthy, it’s hard to know where to go from here.

The day after election day, memes expressing the range of disappointment, disbelief, and overall doom and gloom about the future flooded Elon Musk’s Twitter. They don’t change anything at all, but enjoy them while you can! Who knows what tomorrow will bring.

Post election memes for cope

1.

Good day to log out and unplug. I’m not gonna do it, but it’s a good day for it. — Darryl, Socrates Friend (@HoodCertified) November 6, 2024

Advertisement

2.

this legit must be how katniss felt when they made her do the hunger games a second time — Guilty as Slade? 🥥 🌴 (@Jesse_bslade) November 6, 2024

Advertisement

3.

libbed out so hard i thought american people had empathy and common sense — ·˚ ༘ ·˚. ༉‧₊˚✧ (@linalovestulips) November 6, 2024

4.

Advertisement

5.

if you’re in bed stay in bed — Elamin Abdelmahmoud (@elamin88) November 6, 2024

Advertisement

6.

7.

Advertisement

8.

Advertisement

9.

imagining a liberal jan 6 that starts with a land acknowledgment — 🥀🖤🥀 (@_smert_miru_) November 6, 2024

10.

well it seems the democrat strategy of courting conservative suburban voters has failed once again. let’s try it a four or five more times and then connect to reassess in 2040 or so — america’s top lounge singer (@KrangTNelson) November 6, 2024

Advertisement

11.

sleepy joe you’ve got two months. go crazy. eliminate all student debt. legalize marijuana. make tampons and condoms free. ban cybertrucks. shit in the oval office’s air vent. kidnap barron. the world is your oyster buddy — stephen (@alsostephenking) November 6, 2024

Advertisement

12.

Imagine if there were 46 female presidents in a row and the first 2 men got beat by Roseanne — Caleb Synan (@calebsynan) November 6, 2024

13.

this entire image is actually a metaphor for what it’s like to be a woman pic.twitter.com/FQw1bT4EJT — T (@teewatterss) November 6, 2024

Advertisement

14.

when trump removes the term limit and its obama vs trump in 2028 pic.twitter.com/86Wp3YShl9 — daymon (@k0rsica) November 6, 2024

Advertisement

15.

“They’re eating the cats, they’re eating the dogs” proved a more effective message than “Let me help you buy your first house.” — Gary Shteyngart (@Shteyngart) November 6, 2024

16.

Trump getting ready to deport the same mexicans that voted for him pic.twitter.com/rJkkKqfX3r — mIow (@mayhewrote) November 6, 2024

Advertisement

17.

RFK Jr is gonna be in charge of public health dude LMFAOOOOOOOOOOOOOpleaseshootmeinthefuckingfaceOOOOOOOOOOOOO — Sean (@SeanKnowsBaIl) November 6, 2024

Advertisement

18.

and just like that my parents aint gettin grandchildren — jewel (@whateverjewel) November 6, 2024

19.

If you’re waiting in line to walk into the Pacific Ocean with rocks in your pockets, STAY IN LINE — Megan Beth Koester (@bornferal) November 6, 2024

Advertisement

20.

Advertisement

21.

first as farce; then as farce, then once again as farce, then a farce encore — Crowsa Luxemburg (@quendergeer) November 6, 2024

22.

2️⃣0️⃣1️⃣6️⃣

– The first female president may be elected

– Trump is on the ballot

– The most recent Elder Scrolls game is Skyrim



2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣4️⃣

– The first female president may be elected

– Trump is on the ballot

– The most recent Elder Scrolls game is Skyrim — Space Ghost (@spaceghost) November 6, 2024

Advertisement

23.

And give Louisiana back to France — Murphy⚜️ (@_sforsierra) November 6, 2024

Advertisement

24.

again: this tweet should be laser-engraved on the pink marble wall of the Donald Trump presidential library pic.twitter.com/HgQC6B78jj — David Hines (@hradzka) November 6, 2024

25.

anyone feel like doing something special, something huge. something that’s sure to impress a young jodie foster — rax ‘levon honkers’ king (@RaxKingIsDead) November 6, 2024

Advertisement

26.

atleast we won’t have to deal with him next election..right guys? pic.twitter.com/jrrmJEnxZF — ໊ (@imjjustamirror) November 6, 2024

Advertisement

Related memes:

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.