‘YALL are lying’: Jimmy John’s customer tries to add mayo, ham to her Picklewich. It backfires

There are no subs at Jimmy John’s. At least not when it comes to the limited-time Jimmy John’s Picklewich.

The new sandwich comes in two versions. But if you want to substitute another meat, you may find yourself in a different kind of pickle. That’s what TikToker Alyssa Rodriguez (@alyssaerodriguez) found out.

Rodriguez posted her Jimmy John’s Picklewich experience and review to TikTok on Thursday. Since then, the video has gained 386,200 views and counting.

The Jimmy John’s Picklewich comes as is

The caption reads, “YALL are lying about this pickle sandwich.” Rodriguez doesn’t state whether Jimmy John’s or her viewers are referred to. But it’s plain she wasn’t happy with her ordering experience.

The sandwich features a large dill pickle cut in half in place of a traditional sub. It’s available as a turkey and provolone version or an Italian deli version. But don’t ask for anything extra.

“I was told I can’t get it how I want it,” Rodriguez claims.

“Can I just get Ham instead of Turkey? ‘No.’ Can I add mayonnaise? ‘No,’” she states she was told.

After finding out about the restrictions, Rodriguez chose to order a more traditional sandwich.

The review

However, Rodriguez says she couldn’t stop thinking about the Picklewich and changed her order at the drive-through to include the turkey version.

After taking her first bite on camera, she issues her verdict.

“It’s good, but it is not worth $10,” she proclaims. “I can make this at home for half the cost.”

“I’m not going to lie, I thought that was going to be better,” she tells her viewers. “I’m actually really upset I spent $10 on this. So, Jimmy John’s, can you refund me?”

What other reviewers had to say

Other reviews were not as harsh.

Anidas Lajaunie, a fellow TikToker, gave the sandwich a big thumbs up in his review. “I love that so much,” he tells his viewers. “Jimmy John’s, thank you so much for doing this. I’m so happy. Yum!”

Megan Schaltegger reviewed the sub for Delish. Despite some initial reservations, she notes she enjoyed the Picklewich. “The pickle itself had just the right amount of crunch, while its taste didn’t overpower the other ingredients like I was worried it would.

However, Allison T.S. Robicelli, writing for Taste of Home declared the Picklewich, “a bad idea.”

“Without [bread], the sodium is overwhelming, blowing out your taste buds to the point where you can’t taste anything but salt,” the review continued.

Contrary to Rodriguez’s reports, Robicelli stated that she was able to get Jimmy John’s to perform a substitution and got a Cubano version of the sub.

The Daily Dot reached out to Jimmy John’s via email for a statement.

Viewers react

Rodriguez’s viewers were unhappy at the alleged lack of substitutions.

“Thank you for telling me that you can’t make it a custom because I woulda been so mad,” Kara Uncapher (@karamaleana) wrote.

Another viewer commented, “I wanted one so bad. But if you can’t customize it. That’s a no. Go to a deli, get the pickle, whatever cheese and deli meats, and all the toppings you want.”

And another agreed that the sandwich left much to be desired. “I feel like it had no flavor. They take out all the seeds of the pickle. I understand to make room for the meat, but it doesn’t have any taste.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Rodriguez via email and TikTok messenger for further comment.

