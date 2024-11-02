Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.
Hello fellow web crawlers! Kira here. Welcome to today’s edition of web_crawlr.
Today’s top stories are about: how Buzz Aldrin may have convinced some conspiracy theorists the moon landing was real, a roundup of the best celebrity Halloween costumes, a Daily Dot exclusive about X allowing Hitler figurines to be advertised on the platform, and some election memes to smooth out your brain.
After that, Kyle has a new edition of “Meme History” for you.
And don’t forget to vote in the Daily Dot Hall of Fame today!
See you next week,
— K.D.
⚡ Today in Internet Culture
🌝 CONSPIRACIES
‘Ok, was real’: Moon-landing truthers ditch principles after Buzz Aldrin endorses Trump
“We love you, Buzz,” one conspiracy theorist wrote. “But did you really go to the moon?”
👻 SPOOKY SEASON
21 of the best celebrity Halloween costumes, 2024 edition
👨💻 DARK WEB
EXCLUSIVE: X repeatedly allowed ads for Lego-style Hitler figurines to be targeted to German users
“Is that even legal?” One user asked.
😂 MEME BREAK
The 33 best 2024 election memes…so far
No thoughts, head empty, just memes.
We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up to receive web_crawlr, a daily newsletter from the Daily Dot, in your inbox each day.
By Kyle Calise
Video Producer
Meme History: Success Kid
Meme History is a weekly column that dives deep into internet lore to uncover the history of famous memes. It runs on Saturdays in the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter. If you want to get this column a day before we publish it, subscribe to web_crawlr, where you’ll get the daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to your inbox.
🕸️ Crawling the Web
Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.
☕ A former dental assistant is warning coffee drinkers about the dangers of sipping on your coffee all day.
🚗 A Honda dealer was shocked when she encountered a man buying a car for his side chick at her dealership.
📦 A delivery worker called out apartment residents for not providing an access code when they order packages.
🐸 Meme gods transformed Jumping Elon Musk into a distorted, bloated, jumping Elon Musk. Why is he like that?
📱 An iPhone user reviewed Apple’s new intelligence features on iOS 18, including the text summary feature. It didn’t go great.
🌯 A woman ordered a Chick-fil-A wrap and complained it was no larger than the size of a marshmallow Peep.
📺 From the Daily Dot archive: What do users actually want from streaming services?
🤳 Today’s Viral Video
Mila Kunis and Michael Keaton are at WAR 😂⚔️