Today’s top stories are about: how Buzz Aldrin may have convinced some conspiracy theorists the moon landing was real, a roundup of the best celebrity Halloween costumes , a Daily Dot exclusive about X allowing Hitler figurines to be advertised on the platform, and some election memes to smooth out your brain.

After that, Kyle has a new edition of “Meme History” for you.

And don’t forget to vote in the Daily Dot Hall of Fame today!

⚡ Today in Internet Culture

“We love you, Buzz,” one conspiracy theorist wrote . “But did you really go to the moon?”

👻 SPOOKY SEASON

21 of the best celebrity Halloween costumes, 2024 edition

Haters will say its AI…

“Is that even legal?” One user asked .

😂 MEME BREAK

The 33 best 2024 election memes…so far

No thoughts, head empty, just memes .

By Kyle Calise

Video Producer

Meme History: Success Kid

Meme History is a weekly column that dives deep into internet lore to uncover the history of famous memes.

🕸️ Crawling the Web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

☕ A former dental assistant is warning coffee drinkers about the dangers of sipping on your coffee all day.

🚗 A Honda dealer was shocked when she encountered a man buying a car for his side chick at her dealership.

📦 A delivery worker called out apartment residents for not providing an access code when they order packages.

🐸 Meme gods transformed Jumping Elon Musk into a distorted, bloated, jumping Elon Musk. Why is he like that?

📱 An iPhone user reviewed Apple’s new intelligence features on iOS 18, including the text summary feature . It didn’t go great.

🌯 A woman ordered a Chick-fil-A wrap and complained it was no larger than the size of a marshmallow Peep.

📺 From the Daily Dot archive: What do users actually want from streaming services?

🤳 Today’s Viral Video

Mila Kunis and Michael Keaton are at WAR 😂⚔️