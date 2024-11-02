Advertisement
Newsletter: 🌗 Did Buzz Aldrin just convince conspiracy theorists the moon landing was real?

Photo of Kira Deshler

Kira Deshler
Buzz Aldrin
Hello fellow web crawlers! Kira here. Welcome to today’s edition of web_crawlr

Today’s top stories are about: how Buzz Aldrin may have convinced some conspiracy theorists the moon landing was real, a roundup of the best celebrity Halloween costumes, a Daily Dot exclusive about X allowing Hitler figurines to be advertised on the platform, and some election memes to smooth out your brain. 

After that, Kyle has a new edition of “Meme History” for you. 

And don’t forget to vote in the Daily Dot Hall of Fame today!

See you next week,

— K.D. 

⚡ Today in Internet Culture

🌝 CONSPIRACIES
‘Ok, was real’: Moon-landing truthers ditch principles after Buzz Aldrin endorses Trump

“We love you, Buzz,” one conspiracy theorist wrote. “But did you really go to the moon?”

READ MORE

👻 SPOOKY SEASON
21 of the best celebrity Halloween costumes, 2024 edition

Haters will say its AI…

READ MORE

👨‍💻 DARK WEB
EXCLUSIVE: X repeatedly allowed ads for Lego-style Hitler figurines to be targeted to German users

“Is that even legal?” One user asked

READ MORE

😂 MEME BREAK
The 33 best 2024 election memes…so far

No thoughts, head empty, just memes

READ MORE

By Kyle Calise
Video Producer

success kid meme

Meme History: Success Kid

Meme History is a weekly column that dives deep into internet lore to uncover the history of famous memes. It runs on Saturdays in the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter. If you want to get this column a day before we publish it, subscribe to web_crawlr, where you’ll get the daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to your inbox.

🕸️ Crawling the Web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

☕ A former dental assistant is warning coffee drinkers about the dangers of sipping on your coffee all day. 

🚗 A Honda dealer was shocked when she encountered a man buying a car for his side chick at her dealership. 

📦 A delivery worker called out apartment residents for not providing an access code when they order packages. 

🐸 Meme gods transformed Jumping Elon Musk into a distorted, bloated, jumping Elon Musk. Why is he like that? 

📱 An iPhone user reviewed Apple’s new intelligence features on iOS 18, including the text summary feature. It didn’t go great.

🌯 A woman ordered a Chick-fil-A wrap and complained it was no larger than the size of a marshmallow Peep. 

📺 From the Daily Dot archive: What do users actually want from streaming services

🤳 Today’s Viral Video

Mila Kunis and Michael Keaton are at WAR 😂⚔️ 

Kira Deshler

Kira Deshler is the assistant newsletter editor at the Daily Dot. Kira received a Master’s in Media Studies from UT Austin and has previously written for sites like Slash Film and Looper. She runs her own Substack newsletter, Paging Dr. Lesbian, and is a member of GALECA: The Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics.

