‘Can we keep this between us?’: Honda dealer sells car to a couple. Then the man pulls her aside

While working in any industry that involves customer service, one is likely to be exposed to a host of secrets and other information to which they wouldn’t otherwise be privy.

In some cases, this is simply things like credit card information or social security numbers. In others, customer service workers can overhear relationship drama, family issues, and a whole lot more.

In the case of TikTok user @thathondachick, she says that a routine transaction at a car dealership may have led to her exposing a man cheating on his wife.

How did a car purchase expose a potential cheater?

In a video with over 2 million views, the TikToker reveals to her TikTok audience that something was amiss during a recent transaction at her dealership.

“This message is for Jessica,” the video starts. “Girl, your husband just came in and co-signed on a car for his side chick. Just wanted to let you know, your husband Matthew just came in and co-signed on a car for his side chick.”

Immediately, commenters began demanding more information, and so, the TikToker promptly followed up her video with another explaining how she came to learn this information.

In her follow-up, she says that a man and a woman came into her dealership and asked to test drive several cars. After they found a car that they wanted, she began running the couple’s information.

“She actually says, ‘Hey, this is gonna be my vehicle, but he’s going to be cosigning,’” she recalls. “I say, ‘perfect.’”

“So in our line of work, you are able to see every single person that is attached to that either address, phone number, name,” the TikToker continues. “I click the ‘duplicate’ tab, and this name Jessica pops up. And I’m like, ‘Ok, so you’re Jessica,’ and I start inputting it—and she said ‘no.’”

A bit confused, the TikToker began inputting the woman’s information until she excused herself to use the bathroom. It was at this point that the man pulled her aside and told her something she couldn’t believe.

“He pulls me to the side and says, ‘Hey, Jessica is my wife. She doesn’t really know that I’m here. Can we keep this between us?’” the TikToker recalls.

Although she initially agreed to maintain the secrecy, her viral video reveals that the secret didn’t stay secret for long.

In the comments section, users offered their thoughts about the situation, as well as other ways the man’s wife could come to find out about the alleged infidelity.

“Girl you should mail a thank you note from the dealership, addressed to the both of them to his house,” wrote a user.

“Our dealership always did follow up calls about 2 weeks after purchase. I would have my co-worker make that call with me on the line to hear the tea,” offered another. “The ‘We just wanted to see how your car is?’ Call.”

“I’ve literally gone through all this last year. With the wife and car and all,” stated a third.

The Daily Dot reached out to @thathondachick via TikTok DM and comment.

