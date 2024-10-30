‘What’s this?’: Chick-fil-A customer orders $15 chicken wrap. Then she sees what she received

A customer is comparing the Chick-fil-A Cool Wrap’s size to that of Peep after she paid $15 for the menu item.

TikToker slaygirlqueen6489 (@slaygirlqueen6489) took to TikTok to share her concerns about her recent Chick-fil-A order.

She begins the video, “I’m going to need to have a word with Chick-fil-A because what’s this?”

As she says this, she raises half of her Chick-fil-A chicken wrap and measures it with her fingers. It is no more than a few inches.

The size of a Peep?

“This isn’t even an average size, peep,” she remarks, referring to the sweet and colorful fluffy marshmallow candy Peeps that are approximately 2.5 inches tall.

She then shows viewers the inside of the wrap, revealing only a few slices of chicken, some lettuce, and a lot of tortilla. “This is all bread,” she exclaims.

“These used to be long, she continues, “I paid $15. Why, why, why?!” she pleads.

The viral video has 1.4 million views and thousands of comments, with many viewers echoing her frustrations about the reduced size of the Chick-fil-A wrap.

“Literally, the grilled cool wrap is one of my favorite items on the menu, and I’ve noticed it’s now more bread than meat,” one user commented.

“I used to eat half the wrap and save the rest for later. Now I’m throwing out a lot of it because it’s just excess tortilla,” another shared.

One added, “This is so true. The other day I unraveled it and it had two tiny pieces of chicken and the rest was the tortilla and lettuce or like a $13 meal.

Others felt validated by her observations. “I thought I was tripping when I got a Southwest salad and thought that the container was getting smaller,” one viewer remarked.

A trend of shrinkflation

Many viewers shared that this phenomenon wasn’t limited to just Chick-fil-A.

“I feel like all the major chains are decreasing in quality/size but increasing their prices,” one shared. Another viewer responded, “That’s 100% what’s happening. Same thing in grocery stores too.”

“Every restaurant is making things smaller while charging the same, if not more,” a third noted.

This phenomenon has been termed “shrinkflation.” According to CNET, shrinkflation occurs when companies reduce the size of their products and packaging instead of raising prices. Since 2021, both prices have been rising and product sizes shrinking, leading to growing consumer frustration.

The Daily Dot reached out to both TikToker @slaygirlqueen6489 and Chick-fil-A via email.

