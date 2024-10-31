21 of the best celebrity Halloween costumes, 2024 edition

The stars, they love to dress up, just like the rest of us! Here are 21 of the absolute best celebrity Halloween costumes, artfully pulled off by our favorite A-listers, just in time for the spooky season.

1. Sophie Turner as Trinity from The Matrix

Sophie Turner did right by the Matrix franchise, taking to her Instagram page to pose in all-black and Y2K sunglasses as the film’s iconic character, Trinity.

Sophie Turner as Trinity from The Matrix for Halloween, 2024 pic.twitter.com/gNg7YVewC3 — cinesthetic. (@TheCinesthetic) October 30, 2024

2. Chlöe Bailey as Jessica Rabbit

3. Ed Sheeran as the AI ‘gay little monkey at the Apple Store’ meme version of himself

“Haters will say its AI” – Ed Sheeran



Happy Halloween everyone! pic.twitter.com/iomZ9WIu1r — Ed Sheeran HQ (@edsheeran) October 31, 2024

4. Victoria Justice as Coraline

5. Macaulay Culkin as Joe Burrow

Macaulay Culkin dressed up as his doppelganger Joe Burrow for Halloween 😂 (📷@IncredibleCulk) pic.twitter.com/HH3rNh0VYI — Cincinnati 💔 (@CincyProblems) October 31, 2024

6. Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco as Alice in Wonderland and the Mad Hatter

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco as Alice in Wonderland and the Mad Hatter for Halloween. pic.twitter.com/DSaBHCjo5D — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 27, 2024

7. Saweetie as The Joker from The Dark Knight

Saweetie also tried her hand at recreating Heath Ledger’s role from the 2008 Batman film The Dark Knight, Jokering out in The Joker’s more traditional attire (shots fired, Shyamalan).

Saweetie as The Joker for Halloween. pic.twitter.com/lS3gkJOkp8 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 30, 2024

8. Janelle Monáe as E.T. from E.T.

In a truly incredible feat of costuming and art direction, Janelle Monae is completely unrecognizable as both Elliot and his iconic intergalactic friend, E.T. I hope she received a lot of Reese’s pieces for her efforts.

Janelle Monae as E.T. for Halloween. pic.twitter.com/FnehYQjpWr — Rap Alert (@rapalert6) October 30, 2024

9. Paris Hilton as Mia Wallace from Pulp Fiction

I gotta admit, I’m a little obsessed with this one. Of course, Paris Hilton commits to her costumes, but she truly nails the Mia Wallace of it all…

…and Paris Hilton as Britney Spears

10. G-Eazy as Harry Potter

G-Eazy dressed as Harry Potter (and standing in some kind of parking garage?) is making me feel some type of way.

11. Jennifer Garner as Jenna Rink from 13 Going on 30

Jennifer Garner went a little meta this year by dressing up as her iconic character, Jenna Rink, from the 2004 Romcom 13 Going on 30. Captioning the TikTok showcasing the costume, Garner wrote, “Happy 20th Halloween, Jenna Rink.” A true adorable getup that did not at all make me feel old…

12. Amelia Dimoldenberg as Roz from Monsters Inc.

13. Zooey Deschanel as Angie Katsanevas from Real Housewives of Salt Lake City

For those Brave fans, there’s Zooey Deschanel, who donned the signature giant coat and even giant-er sunglasses worn by Real Housewife of Salt Lake City’s Angie Katsanevas. With rumored ties to the SLC Greek mafia, I hope for Zooey’s sake that the real Angie K enjoys the costume…

14. Ciara as Naomi Campbell

I’m obsessed with Ciara doing Halloween as everyone’s favorite problematic supermodel, Naomi Campbell.

15. North West as Tyler, The Creator

Though North West had a total of six costumes this year, her Tyler, The Creator is by far the best. What can we say? The 11-year-old has her own beautiful dark twisted fantasy (that includes a lot of wigs).

North West dressed up as Tyler, The Creator for Halloween pic.twitter.com/jc0zxVkiGr — Donda Times (@dondatimes) October 31, 2024

16. Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos as Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce at the US Open

In a very of-the-moment couples costume, Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos nailed it as Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, but more specifically—max cringe T-Swift and T-Kel on their September 8th date to the US Open.

help not kelly ripa and mark consuelos dressing up as tay and trav at the us open 😭 pic.twitter.com/swNAzqTJPL — ariana ♫ ISO INDY (@tscrazier) October 29, 2024

Good work investing in that Gucci bucket hat, but where’s the dance routine??

17. Ice Spice as Leeloo from The Fifth Element

Ice Spice nails Mila Jovovich’s fit this year, recreating Leeloo’s convenience store scene from the 1997 film The Fifth Element.

Ice Spice as Leelo from The Fifth Element for Halloween 🧡 pic.twitter.com/K1o7dSLycE — The Female Rap Room (@girlsinrap) October 27, 2024

18. Christina Aguilera as Bram Stoker’s Dracula

Christina Aguilera takes it back to 1992 (or thousands of years ago, depending on your stance on Vampires) recreating Gary Oldman’s aesthetic (with a femme twist) from Francis Ford Coppola’s Bram Stoker’s Dracula.

BRAM STOKER’S DRACULA 🩸

To be continued… pic.twitter.com/EOapH2GuQi — Christina Aguilera (@xtina) October 31, 2024

19. Halle Bailey as Jinx in Die Another Day

This Halloween a lot of celebs were dressing as Halle Berry roles from over the years, but none hit quite as much as Halle Bailey playing Bond girl Jinx in the 2002 James Bond film, Die Another Day.

Halle Bailey dressed as Halle Berry in ‘Die Another Day’ for Halloween. pic.twitter.com/CWsS0brAPu — Pop Base (@PopBase) October 30, 2024

20. Lizzo as Ozempic

Not to be outdone, Lizzo’s “Lizzo weight loss drug” costume hit on multiple levels, making light of South Park’s reference to her, as well as our nation’s preoccupation with weight loss drugs (also, as a note, one of the comfiest-looking costumes on this list).

When South Park did that episode making fun of Ozempic, they created a “90% cheaper” weight loss drug called Lizzo (poking fun at the singer).



The actual Lizzo just turned that joke into her Halloween costume this year. 10/10. No notes. pic.twitter.com/zTmhr0WS2g — Trung Phan (@TrungTPhan) October 26, 2024

Be like Lizzo this Halloween: stay safe, comfy, and troll your haters.

21. Lucy Hale as Shari Lewis / Lamb Chop

