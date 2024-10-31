‘This is your sign to just chug’: Expert warns against sipping on coffee all day long

Drinking a cup of joe in the morning is a common routine for reportedly 63% of Americans. Many of those people sip on their coffee all day long in an effort to micro-dose on caffeine as opposed to receiving a large burst of energy at once. However, a former dental assistant is speaking out about the practice.

Featured Video

TikTok user Lesley (life.of.les), who says she’s a former dental assistant, says sipping on your coffee all day long can actually be detrimental to your dental health. And no, she says, a straw will not save you. Her warning on TikTok was viewed 122,000 times.

While enjoying her Dunkin’ coffee from her car, Lesley says, “You guys know it’s not actually healthy at all whatsoever to sip on your coffee all day long?”

“That’s how you guys get cavities. Most people would think that because they’re drinking out of a straw, and they’re constantly sipping on it, it’s better,” Lesly continues. “If you’re sipping on it all day long, that’s how you get cavities because you have sugar in your mouth all day long.”

Advertisement

Lesley encourages chugging the cup in her video’s caption. “This is your sign to just chug it! Dont have small sips all day!” she urges.

The Daily Dot reached out to Lesley via Instagram direct message and TikTok comment.

Slow sippers vs. chuggers

Some viewers couldn’t fathom the idea of slowly drinking their coffee.

Advertisement

“Don’t worry, mine gone before I leave the parking lot,” one viewer wrote.

“Within the first 15 minutes of having my iced coffee it’s gone, idk why it’s a habit but i’m glad it happens,” a second commented.

But others admittedly babysit their drinks.

“My gosh. Maybe that’s why my molars have been hurtinnnnn. Time to make an appointment,” one said.

Advertisement

Even dental workers weighed in.

“As a dental assistant I know this but as a coffee lover I am so guilty of,” another said.

“Yesss i tell my patients this all day long but then do the opposite,” a registered dental hygienist agreed with Lesley.

Advertisement

Can drinking coffee all day really cause cavities?

While drinking a straw does help a little bit, Lesley is right: it’s not going to outright prevent decay and discoloration.

Because coffee is acidic, it can eat away the enamel and prevent salvia from completely expelling it. Once the enamel weakens, the teeth are prone to bacteria entering the teeth, thus creating sensitivity and even sensitivity. If you add sweeteners like sugar to your cup, that can also lead to tooth decay, especially if you expose your teeth to it all day long. Dentists actually agree that the sugar in the coffee is more harmful than the coffee itself.

How to prevent cavities while enjoying coffee

There are ways to reduce cavities while still enjoying coffee. While there is some debate about whether to brush one’s teeth before or after consuming coffee, most dentists agree that one should brush before, according to Sprudge. If they choose to brush after, it is recommended that they wait 30-60 minutes after that last sip of coffee before brushing. And in between consuming coffee and brushing, they should be drinking water, rinsing with water, and/or chewing gum.

Advertisement

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.