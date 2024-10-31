‘They love ordering packages’: Delivery worker calls out apartment residents who order packages

A delivery driver vents his on-the-job frustrations and calls out apartment residents who order packages but don’t provide an access code in a viral TikTok that has over 128,000 times.

TikTok user StarBorn (@beenstarborn) is a delivery driver who is fed up with his job. He posted a video on Monday that explains why. “This is why I be ready to quit every day,” reads the video’s on-screen text.

The video starts in an apartment hallway. StarBorn is lost while looking for a particular unit number. “This [expletive] don’t even go together,” he says, referring to how the units are labeled.

Why is the delivery worker calling out apartment residents?

After walking up three flights of stairs, StarBorn is understandably frustrated that he can’t find the right unit. He throws the box he’s carrying to the ground. “[Expletive] that box,” he says.

Back in his delivery truck, StarBorn lists out his other complaints about the job.

First, he is resentful that customers often order packages but don’t include a gate code in the delivery notes field. “So you just got me sitting here at the gate, can’t get it,” he says.

Not only that, but many people don’t even answer the phone when he calls to get the code. “That [expletive] is terrible,” he says.

Additionally, StarBorn reiterates that, in his opinion, all apartment complexes are unnecessarily complicated. “All these [expletives] are confusing,” he says, referring to the unit numbering.

And, finally, StarBorn says he does not appreciate having to walk up so many flights of stairs. “I did not come to get on the stairs,” he says as the video cuts off.

Delivery drivers just don’t like apartments

Amazon delivery driver Tommy Dangerfield (@tommydangerfield_) also complained about delivering to apartment units for some of the same reasons, namely the unit numbering. “Who did y’all math?” Dangerfield says in his own video, calling out the people who numbered the units. “Who taught y’all math? Like, I hate y’all apartments. So y’all know, as a delivery man, we be looking for y’all apartments, but the … numbers don’t [make sense].”

DoorDash drivers have complained about not even being able to get into the complexes and receiving little-to-no help from customers.

“Does anyone else hate delivering to apartments? I have so many customers who don’t give gate codes or directions,” one Redditor said on the DoorDash subreddit.

They continued, “I mean, I don’t live in your complex and it’s dark AF. I don’t know where to find the apartment among the many buildings and then they don’t answer when I call or text for assistance. It’s SO annoying.”

Viewers weigh in on the delivery rant

In the comments section, fellow delivery drivers weigh in on his rant and add their own frustrations to the mix.

“And it seems like everybody on the third floor are the only people ordering packages,” wrote one user.

A second user wrote, “I do Uber Eats so I feel your pain. Can’t stand apartments.” StarBorn replied, “For real. Especially if it’s a hot day. That day I’m even madder.”

Another user wrote, “This is why I stopped DoorDashing to many apartments. It was like finding a Waldo puzzle every time.”

