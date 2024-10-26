Newsletter: 📚 BookTok’s viral used book warning

Featured Video

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.

Hello fellow web crawlers! Andrew here. Welcome to today’s edition of web_crawlr.

Advertisement

I hope your weekend is off to a good start! Our top stories today are about a warning about buying used books that went viral , women warning others after they fell for a Reddit and iMessage concert ticket scam , why QAnon conspiracy theorists are blown away by ChatGPT “proof” their conspiracy is real , and 20 of the best Halloween GIFs you can use in your group chats.

After that, we’ve got another edition of “Meme History” for you.

But before that, some housekeeping: First off, keep an eye on your inbox later today for the first round of the third annual Daily Dot Hall of Fame!

It’s back and it’s time to vote! We’ve got some fun categories coming your way over the next month, so vote early and vote often!

Advertisement

Second: I’m getting married! I’ll be taking off for the next week and Kira will be guiding you through the essential internet culture news.

Third: Did you take our weekly news quiz yet? If not, you still can! Just open yesterday’s newsletter to answer the question. If you guess correctly, you might win a “Click or Treat” sweatshirt!

Alrighty, enough from me. See you next week!

— A.W.

Advertisement

⚡ Today in Internet Culture

One BookTok creator shocked her audience by revealing that some used books carry unexpected characters inside .

Advertisement

➤READ MORE

Two women recently went viral on TikTok after sharing how they fell for a Reddit and iMessage scam perpetrated by someone who claimed to want to sell them tickets to a Gracie Abrams concert.

➤READ MORE

Advertisement

Conspiracy theorists are using artificial intelligence in an attempt to prop up claims promoted by the QAnon movement.

➤READ MORE

🎃 SPOOKY SEASON

The 20 best Halloween GIFs for all your reactions on the spookiest day of the year

Add a little spooky season flair to the group chat.

Advertisement

➤READ MORE

We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up to receive web_crawlr, a daily newsletter from the Daily Dot, in your inbox each day.

Advertisement

By Kyle Calise

Video Producer

Meme History: Corn Kid

Meme History is a weekly column that dives deep into internet lore to uncover the history of famous memes. It runs on Saturdays in the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter. If you want to get this column a day before we publish it, subscribe to web_crawlr, where you’ll get the daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to your inbox.

Advertisement

🕸️ Crawling the Web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🐱 Who is the Side Eye Cat , aka Mr. Fresh?

Advertisement

📦 Etsy is a marketplace in which people sell their homemade goods and other crafts to buyers around the world. At least, that’s what the market is intended to be .

🛒 This customer noticed a Walmart shopping cart zip-tied to Dodge Challenger in the parking lot. Why?

🍬 Are the complimentary snacks at an Airbnb actually fair game ?

🔥 A woman says this common household device almost burned down her house.

Advertisement

🏳️‍🌈 From the Daily Dot archive: Long before #instagays, YouTube’s gay celebs blazed the trail for a generation of LGBTQ youth.

🤳 Today’s Viral Video

Pretty good for a blind ranking.