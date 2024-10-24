‘I am scared to open another book’: Reader issues warning to people who buy used books

Cozying up with a nice novel this fall sounds wonderful, doesn’t it? However, according to one woman on TikTok, you might want to freeze your book first.

BookTok creator Izzy (@pickme.chooseme.readwme) recently startled her audience by revealing that some of her used books carried unexpected characters inside—insects!

While most people think of “bookworm” as a term for someone who loves to read, Izzy reveals that they’re also a real pest that can infest secondhand books.

What are bookworms?

“This is not a drill,” she begins. “If you get secondhand books, please freeze them. Don’t be like me.”

Izzy shares her regret, saying she didn’t listen to previous warnings about the pest.

“I didn’t listen to my friend when she said you have to freeze books,” she states. “And now guess what? I have bookworms.”

She continues, “I found three in three different books and now I have to check my books, freeze my books.”

As an avid reader, Izzy says this has negatively impacted her ability to exercise her hobby.

“I wanna cry. I am scared to open another book,” she exclaims. “Freeze your books.”

Izzy’s video has garnered over 586,100 views at the time of writing.

Are book infestations real?

Yes, book infestations are real. Although “bookworm” is a general term, pests like silverfish, booklice, beetles, and termites can all infest books, writes Fox Pest.

These insects are drawn to starchy and adhesive materials often found in books, which gives them the nickname.

Bookworms can feed on paper, cardboard, leather bindings, and animal glue, leaving behind holes that damage a book lover’s collection.

To prevent infestations, Fox Pest advises keeping areas dry, cleaning regularly, and sealing cracks, as these pests thrive in humid conditions and can crawl through tiny gaps as small as 1/2 to 3/4 inches.

Viewers aren’t happy to learn this

In the comments, most viewers don’t love learning about this scary possibility.

“This is a THING???” exclaimed one user. “I thought we were the bookworms.”

“This is just giving me more reasons not to bring home anything second hand,” wrote another. “No books, no appliances. NOTHING worms, roaches, lice, bedbugs? What’s next?”

Izzy replied to the comment, writing, “I’m never buying used books ever again.”

“OMG now I feel itchy,” said a third.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Izzy via Instagram and TikTok messaging for further comment.

