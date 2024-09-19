‘Never thought about rims… thanks for the suggestion!’: Customer notices Walmart shopping cart zip-tied to Dodge Challenger in the parking lot. Why?

A Dodge Challenger driver didn’t receive much sympathy after showing a recent Walmart parking lot troll job he endured.

Trickster (@trickstergrandpashow) uploaded a TikTok that’s accrued over 160,000 views. In it, he shows off how someone attached a shopping cart to his car’s front driver-side rim.

“Who does this? And why?” a text overlay in the video reads. Trickster steps away from the vehicle, which shows the Walmart shopping cart zip-tied to a shiny Dodge Challenger.

Why would someone do this?

Usually, when someone zip-ties a shopping cart to a car, it’s to the door handle. And that’s because a stranger wants to express that they weren’t a fan of the way a driver parked their vehicle. Or maybe that driver swooped in and stole a parking spot they were waiting for.

Local news outlet WBTV inspected a zip-tied shopping cart case in a Food Lion parking lot. Some speculated it was related to human trafficking. However, authorities were able to ascertain that the zip-tie incident was related to an act of driving/parking vengeance.

Can you get in legal trouble for this?

Redditors in this r/Ask_Lawyers sub also questioned the potential legal ramifications of engaging in this particular form of road vengeance. Replying to the post, one user on the app said that proving damages in such an incident may be difficult to do in a court of law. Unless the shopping cart itself scratched up a vehicle, quantifying financial compensation would be a tall order, according to this reply.

If you watch the video closely, you’ll see that the Dodge Challenger’s wheels are over the parking space line. This means that the driver in question must’ve made someone in the parking lot angry. However, instead of zip-tying a car door handle, they affixed the cart to the vehicle’s rim.

It’s a move that impressed some TikTokers. “I’ve done it to handles, never thought about rims… thanks for the suggestion!” one said.

Others were miffed about the driver’s lack of parking finesse. “Who parked like that and why?” another questioned.

Another answered Trickster’s question. “Cause they parked like a ignoramus that is why,” they shared.

It didn’t seem like there were many folks who sympathized with the Challenger’s owner.

“It would appear to be because the person responsible for parking that car doesn’t know how. Perhaps the cart is to show them just how out of line they were?” another said.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Trickster via TikTok comment for further information.

