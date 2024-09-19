‘That is so tacky’: Are the complimentary snacks at an Airbnb actually fair game?

A woman is wondering about the complimentary snacks you see at some Airbnb rentals. Is it fair game to take those snacks along with you for the road home? Or is that one of the tackiest things you could do as a guest? The comments weigh in.

TikTok user ScrublifeBSN (@scrublifebsn) posted a video last week that sparked conversation among Airbnb hosts and guests in the comments. “Morality question for you guys,” she says to start the video. The camera shows a kitchen counter lined with teas, snacks, and a board of K-cups.

“If you’re staying in an Airbnb, and they have a nice little spread like this. And you go to leave, and it still looks like this, how wrong is it to just take every single thing that they have out? Since it was for you here, is it wrong for you to take home? Is it considered stealing? Is it a bad play? Or is this stuff fair game?” she questions.

Viewers react to this morality question

The video has amassed more than 36,000 views. In the caption, ScrublifeBSN clarifies this is a hypothetical scenario. “Personally, I say use what you need while you’re there, and don’t take anything ‘extra home,’” she writes.

In the comments, users weighed in with their own opinions. Many said they don’t recommend this practice.

“Hotels = fair game, AirBNB = a couple items,” wrote one user.

A second user said, “That is so tacky. It deters hosts from doing nice for others, too.”

A third user said, “Dude don’t take everything. It’s not like a hotel. It’s a small business.”

ScrublifeBSN responded, “I filmed this right before we left. I didn’t take anything. It was a thought. I was wondering what other people do! We’ve stayed at this Airbnb 5-6 times. I love it here and would never leave on bad terms.”

What is ethical with regard to Airbnb complimentary snacks?

Of course, somebody asked about this on Quora. And the replies are just as negative as on Scrublife BSN’s video.

One user who is an Airbnb host wrote, “If you stay in my Air, and empty all my food cupboards when you check out, you will most certainly get called out for it in my review of you. Those things are provided as a courtesy, not for you to stock your own house with. I have never had a guest do it, and would be quite shocked if one did.”

Another user agreed, “I find it rude for guests to take food/drinks that I don’t offer.”

An Airbnb host brought this up on a Community Center thread posted in 2022. Several users in the replies essentially agreed that it is somewhat annoying when it happens, but that hosts should in general not put anything out that they don’t expect to be gone with the host. That’s because many Airbnb guests don’t differentiate between hotels and Airbnb when it comes to hospitality expectations.

“It’s tacky, but I wouldn’t knock them down for it. Assume that whatever you leave could be taken by any one stay. So if you wish to limit what’s available, provide less,” wrote one user. “If you don’t want to host him again, feel free to check that box, but I wouldn’t mention it in a review, as it will likely just make you seem petty.”

@scrublifebsn Personally- I say use what you need while youre there, and dont take anything “extra” home. ♬ original sound – ScrublifeBSN

