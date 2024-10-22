The 20 best Halloween GIFs for all your reactions on the spookiest day of the year

Even if you believe that GIFs have fallen out of fashion, there’s just something timeless about a good old Halloween GIF. Besides, between all the silly costumes and dramatic makeup, Halloween is the perfect time to ham it up with a GIF in the group chat. Plus, there are so many iconic pop culture moments to choose from, and a GIF is simply more fun than a still image.
Whether you want to simply acknowledge that it’s Halloween or you want to convey your undying excitement for it, here are the best Halloween GIFs to keep at your fingertips this spooky season.
1. Cady Heron saying “It’s Halloween” in Mean Girls
Announce that it’s Halloween with this simple Cady Heron GIF…or use it as a reaction when someone asks you why your costume is so scary.
2. The iconic KXVO Pumpkin Dance
We love the Ghostbusters sound from the original clip, but this GIF of KXVO’s pumpkin head dancer is iconic all on its own. Needless to say, it’s just-right for conveying your spooky season enthusiasm.
3. Skeletons dancing in “The Skeleton Dance”
Ready for plans with your crew this Halloween? These dancing skeletons will help you share your glee for the night.
4. Dwight walking with a pumpkin head on The Office
It might be Halloween, but you still have work. Look at this mundane pumpkin head just heading to work.
5. Jim taking off Dwight’s pumpkin head on The Office
And this is just the GIF to use when the struggle is real.
6. Jack Skellington scratching his head in The Nightmare Before Christmas
When you have to think on something, pull out this Jack Skellington GIF to show your deep state of contemplation.
7. Winifred totally being calm in Hocus Pocus
Winifred’s reaction here pretty much sums up when you’re going through it or super excited about something.
8. Winifred brewing a potion in Hocus Pocus
This Winifred GIF is perfect for any sudden strokes of genius around Halloween, like when you’ve come up with an epic last-minute costume.
9. These little ghouls hiding in It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown
Just had quite the scare this Halloween? Express your sheer terror with this classic Peanuts moment.
10. David S. Pumpkins asking “Any questions?”
This David S. Pumpkin GIF is low-key the ideal Teams or Slack follow-up after your work presentation on Halloween.
11. Wednesday Addams dancing
Ready to bust out your dance moves for the hottest Halloween bash in town? Show how thrilled you are for a night out on the town with this Wednesday Addams GIF. (On a less glamorous note, this GIF also weirdly works if you find yourself typing furiously to meet a deadline.)
12. Possessed Regan turning her head on The Exorcist
Is there something that’s piqued your interest or has your head turning a complete 180? Here’s a freaky reaction GIF for you.
13. This custom-made Annabelle doll turning her head
For those head-turning (or you’ve-got-to-be-kidding-me) moments, put this Annabelle GIF to good use.
14. The Owens sisters jumping in Practical Magic
Show how ready you are to jump right into those Halloween plans.
15. Beetlejuice saying “It’s showtime”
We appreciate the versatility of this Beetlejuice moment—you can use it to express everything from confidence before important work meetings to anticipation for fun Halloween plans.
16. Pennywise smiling in It
Whether you’re ready to dig into a bowl of candy or pull an epic Halloween prank, deploy this creepy image of Pennywise smiling when you’re in need of a devilish grin.
17. Beverly Sutphin smiling in Serial Mom
Kathleen Turner doesn’t quite have as devilish a grin as Pennywise, but there is something menacing about someone hiding in a closet with a pair of scissors. Anyway, this moment is perfect for conveying mischief and mayhem.
18. Jack yelling “Here’s Johnny” in The Shining
Let them know you’ve arrived at the function with the iconic “Here’s Johnny” scene from The Shining.
19. Marge Simpson’s hair turning into bats on The Simpsons
Instead of half-heartedly typing out LOL, go for this iconic Treehouse of Horror Marge Simpson GIF when someone’s made you cackle out loud.
20. Jack Skellington hanging Christmas lights in The Nightmare Before Christmas
And, of course, here’s the perfect way to close out Halloween at 11:59 p.m.
