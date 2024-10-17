Featured Video

Our top stories today are about: Trump awkwardly jamming out to his favorite tunes at a recent event, a woman getting scammed out of $12,000 for Taylor Swift tickets , a look at some of the best-ever eye roll memes , and an explainer of what the pumpkin head photoshoot trend is.

After that, our Senior Politics and Technology Editor David has a "Deplatformed" column

⚡ Today in Internet Culture

Former President Donald Trump abruptly ended a question-and-answer session at a town hall event in Pennsylvania to listen to music for nearly 40 minutes .

This woman got scammed out of $12,000 Taylor Swift tickets . You’ll never guess how StubHub handled the situation.

Animated characters and human ones alike have been known to star in eye-rolling memes, which are very popular among reaction memes .

➤READ MORE

Has the algorithm pushed a quirky pumpkin head photoshoot into your feed lately?

➤READ MORE

By David Covucci

Politics & Technology Editor

QAnon is giving voting a try

Deplatformed is a weekly column that looks into the nether reaches of the internet—outside the big few that everyone already covers—to tell you the political discourse online.

🕸️ Crawling the Web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🔥 When choosing a tool to light candles or cigarettes, there are many choices on the market. One former convenience store employee is advising against using BIC lighters to do any of the above .

🤢 This woman says she’s accidentally been poisoning herself with this product from Trader Joe’s .

🧼 Are you using Dawn soap wrong ?

🍳 A home chef issued a warning after claiming her pan “explodes” while cooking . Viewers say it’s her fault.

☀️ Are solar companies trying to trick new homeowners into buying panels?

🖥️ From the Daily Dot archive: Can we ever get back the excitement of logging on ?

HAVE YOU EVER SENT SOMEONE AN EYE ROLL MEME ?

🤳 Today’s Viral Video

Halloween candy that freshens your breath? That’s a win-win! 🍬✨

