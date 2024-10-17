Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.
Hello fellow web crawlers! Andrew here. Welcome to today’s edition of web_crawlr.
Our top stories today are about: Trump awkwardly jamming out to his favorite tunes at a recent event, a woman getting scammed out of $12,000 for Taylor Swift tickets, a look at some of the best-ever eye roll memes, and an explainer of what the pumpkin head photoshoot trend is.
After that, our Senior Politics and Technology Editor David has a “Deplatformed” column for you.
See you tomorrow!
— A.W.
⚡ Today in Internet Culture
🕺 AWKWARD
Trump shuts down supporters’ questions to jam out to his favorite tunes for 40 minutes
Former President Donald Trump abruptly ended a question-and-answer session at a town hall event in Pennsylvania to listen to music for nearly 40 minutes.
💸 SCAMS
‘This has been happening with Ticketmaster too’: Woman buys $12,000 Taylor Swift tickets from StubHub. Then she gets a strange email
This woman got scammed out of $12,000 Taylor Swift tickets. You’ll never guess how StubHub handled the situation.
🙄 MEMES
A shortlist of the best-ever eye roll memes
Animated characters and human ones alike have been known to star in eye-rolling memes, which are very popular among reaction memes.
🎃 TRENDS
What is the pumpkin head photoshoot trend? Here’s your guide to this quaint Halloween challenge
Has the algorithm pushed a quirky pumpkin head photoshoot into your feed lately?
We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up to receive web_crawlr, a daily newsletter from the Daily Dot, in your inbox each day.
By David Covucci
Politics & Technology Editor
QAnon is giving voting a try
Deplatformed is a weekly column that looks into the nether reaches of the internet—outside the big few that everyone already covers—to tell you the political discourse online. It runs on Thursdays in the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter. If you want to get this column a day before we publish it, subscribe to web_crawlr, where you’ll get the daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to your inbox.
🕸️ Crawling the Web
Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.
🔥 When choosing a tool to light candles or cigarettes, there are many choices on the market. One former convenience store employee is advising against using BIC lighters to do any of the above.
🤢 This woman says she’s accidentally been poisoning herself with this product from Trader Joe’s.
🧼 Are you using Dawn soap wrong?
🍳 A home chef issued a warning after claiming her pan “explodes” while cooking. Viewers say it’s her fault.
☀️ Are solar companies trying to trick new homeowners into buying panels?
🖥️ From the Daily Dot archive: Can we ever get back the excitement of logging on?
📝 Question of the Day
Everyone’s got opinions, and we want to know yours. Just click a button below to answer the question, and tomorrow we will let you know how fellow web crawlers like you answered.
HAVE YOU EVER SENT SOMEONE AN EYE ROLL MEME?
To answer questions like this in the future, sign up for web_crawlr here.
🤳 Today’s Viral Video
Halloween candy that freshens your breath? That’s a win-win! 🍬✨