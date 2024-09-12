‘Solar sellers feel like the MLM people’: Woman shares how solar companies try to trick new homeowners into buying panels

Solar panels are a popular choice for homeowners seeking alternative energy solutions. While there can be issues with installing solar panels on a home, it’s easy to understand why more houses are opting to go off the grid through the use of solar panels.

First, houses that install solar panels are given a significant tax credit for choosing to do so, which is an attractive proposition as the cost of installing solar panels goes down.

Second, in areas with high energy costs, one can save money by switching to solar, a move that will even allow them to continue using energy in the case of any blackouts.

Finally, some evidence suggests that houses with solar panels may be more valuable on the real estate market. As noted by NerdWallet, citing a 2019 survey by Zillow, “homes with solar-energy systems sold for 4.1% more than homes without solar-energy systems.”

That said, the methods employed by some solar panel salespeople aren’t always the best, as one TikTok user recently noted.

Did this solar salesman try to scam this new homeowner?

In a video with over 46,000 views, TikTok user Carolyn (@permanentvacationers) recounts how, after buying a new house, she was hounded by solar salespeople.

“So we had just bought our house, and the first day that we’re there—literally, we flew in, and within 10 minutes of arriving, somebody came and knocked on our door, and the first thing this guy says, because the house came with, like, one of those ‘no soliciting’ signs…is, ‘Oh, I’m not soliciting. I’m here because the previous owner had signed some agreement,’” Carolyn starts.

According to Carolyn, the salesman claimed that their company had already bought equipment to do work on a solar project on the house that she had just purchased. Confused, she decided to simply give them her phone number so that the issue could be worked out in the future.

From there, the salespeople just kept coming.

“I saw on the Ring doorbell they would show up every single day at 7 p.m. and knock on the door,” she details. “They were just, like, nonstop.”

Finally, once Carolyn closed on the house, she had a conversation with the previous owner about the supposed solar project. To her surprise, he had never heard of the company.

“People will come out of the woodwork when they see the house has been recently sold,” she summarizes. “They’ll come up with any excuse to sell you something.”

She closes by noting she had something similar happen to her in another city, describing the feeling of the experience as “scammy.”

Why do solar salespeople feel so “scammy”?

The issue of overly-aggressive salespeople is one that has plagued the solar industry for some time. In August 2024, NPR put out an article discussing the current “fraud problem” in American solar energy.

Author Jeff Brady writes, “Customer complaints against the country’s residential rooftop solar industry have increased dramatically in recent years. One-star ratings on Solar Reviews increased more than 1,000% since 2018. Across the country, prosecutors are investigating high-pressure sales tactics and misleading financing arrangements.”

The article goes on to describe deception on the part of solar salespeople and recounts several stories of people who felt they had been scammed by their solar company.

In response, several solar companies have joined independent groups that promise to improve business practices in the industry; however, the practices described by Carolyn appear to still be a major issue.

For those who are dealing with this problem, an article on CNET offers ways to tell whether a solar salesperson is attempting to defraud you. These include looking for industry certifications, avoiding people who do not directly work for an installer, and more.

In the comments section, several users recalled similar experiences to the one described by Carolyn.

“After we sold our home and were waiting for our new house we had the same ADT guy come by EVERY DAY to the old home and swear to you bang on the door,” said a user. “He stayed outside of the door one day for 20 min.”

“My phone never rang so much after we bought our home. Now we just hit 1 year and now I’m getting refi calls,” added another. “I can’t believe it’s legal for our numbers to just be given out after such a huge sale.”

“The worst we experienced was after my FIL passed away. Because obituaries and probate is public record, we would get 3+ calls a day wanting to buy/sell any property or ‘help with upgrades to sell,’” noted a third.

The Daily Dot reached out to Carolyn via TikTok and Instagram DM.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.