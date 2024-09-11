‘Is dawn dish soap fake?’: Walmart shopper says you’ve probably been using Dawn soap wrong

A Walmart shopper is questioning whether Dawn soap is “fake” after closely reading the labels on the both the blue and green bottles. But viewers are trying to set the record straight.

“OK, look. I’m pretty sure everybody is used to buying this blue Dawn,” TikTok user Pam (@cookingatpamsplace) says. “I’m pretty sure quite a few of you buy green Dawn.”

The green Dawn is green apple-scented, while the blue Dawn is lemon-scented. But Pam says the says the scents are not the only difference between the two.

TikTok user Pam (@cookingatpamsplace) issued a public service announcement about the difference between the blue and green Dawn soaps.

“This blue Dawn clearly says dishwashing liquid,” Pam says. She zooms in on the label, which reads, in all caps, “DISHWASHING LIQUID.”

“Now, look at this green Dawn really close. At the top, it clearly says, ‘ANTIBACTERIAL HAND SOAP,’” she says, zooming in on the words. “Down here at the bottom, we’re used to seeing, has a QR code, and it says, ‘DISHWASHING LIQUID.’”

However, both Dawn bottles feature the QR code Pam is referring to.

Pam is seemingly referring to the green Dawn as “fake” and the one she’s been using to wash her dishes.

“No Way! I’ve Been Washing Dishes with FAKE Dawn Dish Soap My Entire Life. I’ve been living a lie! Turns out I’ve been washing dishes with hand soap my entire life. Can you believe it?” she questions.

Viewers try to set the record straight

Pam’s video has been viewed over 363,000 views. Many viewers claimed that one can wash their hands and dishes with the green Dawn.

“No. If you wash your hands with it, it’s an antibacterial hand soap. If you wash dishes with it, it’s dish detergent but not antibacterial on dishes. So it’s both,” one said.

“No! That means that you can use it as an Antibacterial Hand Soap as well as Dishwashing Liquid as well,” another said.

So what’s the truth?

These viewers are correct. The green Dawn is essentially a two-in-one soap. According to Dawn’s site, the green Dawn can be used on both one’s hands and dishes. “Dawn Ultra Antibacterial hand soap removes 99% of bacteria on hands when used as a hand soap. It also can be used to fight grease on dishes with Dawn’s legendary grease-fighting benefit,” the soap’s description reads.

Some viewers did admit to using the blue Dawn to wash their hands. “I only use the blue and I wash my hand with it especially while cooking,” one shared.

And, the blue Dawn is intended to be used on dishes only, according to the soap’s description.

How to use Dawn on clothing

One hidden use of the blue Dawn, however, is to get stains out of clothes.

Dawn recommends applying the blue Dawn “directly to any cotton/polycotton fabric, * covering the entire stained area, and rub it in using your fingers.”

Step two is to wash the item normally with laundry detergent.

Dawn warns against repeating these steps.

