What is the pumpkin head photoshoot trend? Here’s your guide to this quaint Halloween challenge

Has the algorithm pushed a quirky pumpkin head photoshoot into your feed lately? The idea of a pumpkin head isn’t all that new—just take a look at the entire Pumpkinhead franchise or Dwight Schrute getting a pumpkin stuck on his head on The Office. But the phenomenon of people popping pumpkins over their heads for elaborate photoshoots is a relatively recent one.

If you’re seeing a bunch of pumpkin head photoshoots on social media, here’s what you need to know about the offbeat trend—maybe it’ll inspire you to (pumpkin) spice up your Halloween festivities!

What is the pumpkin head photoshoot trend?

As you may have already guessed from its name, the pumpkin head photoshoot trend, also known as the pumpkin challenge, is a trend where people wear carved pumpkins over their heads. Naturally, it’s a trend that pops up in September and October around Halloween.

The more autumnal the photoshoot is, the better, so those who partake should ideally go somewhere with lots of red and brown foliage for the vibes. Costumes aren’t necessary—in fact, everyday clothes add to the surreal feel, making it look like you’re just a regular pumpkin head going about your day.

When it comes to the equipment required, a phone camera will do just fine, but film prints or grainy filters can certainly add to a cozy fall aesthetic. After a proper spooky season photo session, participants then post their pics on social media, setting it to the song “Oh Klahoma” by Jack Stauber.

A typical video begins with behind-the-scenes moments of people setting up their photoshoot. Then, it usually segues into a montage of photo stills when the song gets to the chorus, which starts with the line “tears falling down at the party.”

Who started the trend?

While the pumpkin head challenge has been around for a few years, it makes a comeback every year around spooky season. The trend can be traced back to at least 2020. It’s hard to say who officially started the pumpkin head challenge, but we do know that YouTube creator KentuckyTwinFlames Blended Family was one of the first people to upload a pumpkin head video. (The original TikTok video isn’t available.)

How do you create a pumpkin head?

The premise of sticking a carved pumpkin over your head seems easy enough, right? Well, there’s definitely an art to it. You also have different options for how you want to go about creating your pumpkin head.

The most traditional way to create a pumpkin head is to pick up a real pumpkin that will fit over your head. After selecting a suitable gourd, you want to cut out the bottom, scoop out the guts, and carve the rind to your liking. Here’s an easy tutorial to follow from TikTok user @thenexttrip:

Since real pumpkins are fairly heavy, you want to scoop out and carve as much of the pumpkin’s insides as possible. Plus, if you’re going to wear a real pumpkin over your head, it’s a good idea to wear a shower cap over your head before popping on the pumpkin.

You could also buy a faux carvable craft pumpkin, like TikTok user @kojonation. If you don’t want to deal with pumpkin guts, this is a clean and easy alternative to using a real pumpkin.

Examples of the pumpkin head photoshoot trend

Given that you’re careful with your carving knife, there’s no going wrong with this fun challenge. If you’re ready for a gourd time this Halloween, take a peek at the following videos for some inspiration.

As we can see here, a pumpkin head is the perfect accessory for leaf peeping.

If you do want to dress up for your photoshoot, a spooky Gothic black dress is the way to go.

Here’s a social media tip: Besides the Jack Stauber song, you can go with other classic Halloween sounds, like this Hocus Pocus audio.

Gather your squad for #squashgoals.

For a Summerween vibe, make a breezy beach photoshoot out of this challenge.

You can even bring your pup in on the autumnal fun!

(It’s OK if the pumpkin head for your dog is more like a pumpkin helmet…)

If you’d like, you can also have your bestie dress up as a ghost as a nod to the related ghost photoshoot trend.

After your pumpkin fun, reuse your pumpkin head as a decorative jack-o-lantern, then compost it if it’s a real gourd or save it for next year if you have a faux piece. Happy carving and posing!

