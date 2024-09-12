‘Looks like I’ll be upgrading to a Le Creuset’: Home chef issues warning after pan ‘explodes’ while cooking. Viewers say it’s her fault

In a recently uploaded viral video, TikToker The Everyday Chef (@theeverydaychef) issues a warning to viewers. “Please be careful when cleaning and using your cast iron casserole pan, because this just happened to mine!” she shares in the caption.

What happened?

At the start of the 21-second clip, her blue cast iron casserole pan sits on top of a hot burner. Only seconds into the video, the pan’s enamel coating burst, making a large popping sound.

Someone off-camera asks her, “Hey, you OK?” to which she responds, “No. The pan exploded.”

In the caption of the video, she writes, “Still not sure what happened, but looks like I’ll be upgrading to a Le Creuset.”

The Everyday Chef’s video has 2.5 million views and thousands of comments.

Viewers had their theories

Many viewers provided their explanations for why the cast iron pan exploded, and a few cited “dry heat” as the problem.

According to Tasting Table, “dry heating is when a pan is put onto the stove to heat up before any fats or foods have been added.”

“You can only dry heat stainless or carbon steal,” a viewer commented.

Another added, “My Dutch oven said to make sure there is always water or oil in it while heating up because dry heating affects the enamel coating.”

Are they right?

Taste of Home tells readers that when cooking with a Dutch oven, “the enamel can crack if heated when empty, so never set a dry cast-iron pan over a flame. Instead, pour in some fat, like oil or butter, to heat up along with the iron. Some liquid, like broth or even water, will also keep the surface safe.”

Some viewers appreciated The Everyday Chef’s video, as they now know what to do.

“Well, I always wondered why it says not to dry heat them. Now I know why and better stop doing it on occasion myself,” one viewer shared.

Viewers say the same could happen with a Le Creuset

Some viewers responded to The Everyday Chef’s caption about wanting a pan from the high-end French cookware line Le Creuset.

One viewer shared, “never happened with my Le Creuset.” To which the Everyday Chef responded, “I want a le creuset so badly.”

Another viewer chimed in, “As long as you remember the Le Creuset also can’t be heated without something in the bottom of the pan. The same thing will happen again. It will just be more expensive.”

The Everyday Chef responded, “Yeah it’s not an error I intend to do again, I would cry if I bought and then ruined a Le Creuset as they’re so expensive.”

The Daily Dot reached out to The Everyday Chef and Le Creuset via email.

