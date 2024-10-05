We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. Sign up now for free Show me a sample newsletter first

Featured Video

Hello fellow web crawlers! Andrew here. Welcome to today’s edition of web_crawlr.

Our top stories today are about: How there have been numerous reports of Teslas spontaneously combusting in Hurricane Helene’s wake, the internet shipping a Vance-Walz 2024 ticket , a renter catching their landlord “lying” about not finding mold in their apartment, and a look at some of the best crowd-pleasing movies you can watch at any time.

After that, we’ve got another edition of “Meme History” for you.

Advertisement

P.S. — Did you take our weekly news quiz yesterday? If not, you still can! Just open yesterday’s newsletter to answer the question. If you guess correctly, you might win our new “Click or Treat” sweatshirt.

See you next week!

— A.W.

Advertisement

⚡ Today in Internet Culture

Hurricane Helene flooding also brought saltwater into contact with electric vehicles—specifically Teslas— causing them to catch fire .

➤READ MORE

Advertisement

In remarks across social media, countless users, seemingly exhausted by former Trump and Harris, took note of the fact that Vance and Walz appeared to agree on a range of issues .

➤READ MORE

A tenant went viral after she caught her landlord allegedly lying about a suspicious growth bubbling in her closet.

Advertisement

➤READ MORE

In a sea of movies that one can watch, there are only a very select few that can be watched anytime .

➤READ MORE

Advertisement

We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up to receive web_crawlr, a daily newsletter from the Daily Dot, in your inbox each day.

Advertisement

By Kyle Calise

Video Producer

Meme History: Stonks

Meme History is a weekly column that dives deep into internet lore to uncover the history of famous memes. It runs on Saturdays in the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter. If you want to get this column a day before we publish it, subscribe to web_crawlr, where you’ll get the daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to your inbox.

Advertisement

🕸️ Crawling the Web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🍽️ Fast food prices are getting almost indistinguishable from what most sit-down restaurants would charge you for a meal these days.

Advertisement

🧀 This shopper got some not-so-gouda news about the shredded cheese sitting in her fridge .

🥶 In a viral video, a woman shared an “adulting hack’ to save hundreds on A/C.

📱 A woman is calling out AT&T for being “dishonest” and not valuing her as a long-time customer for allegedly failing to deliver on their promised trade-in value for an iPhone .

💸 This rider says Uber charged her double what she agreed to pay . The next morning, she was taken aback when she saw her Uber receipt.

Advertisement

🏈 From the Daily Dot archive: From sponsorships to merch, college athletes can now use their personal brands to monetize the internet.

🤳 Today’s Viral Video

Jude Law keeps it real with this answer. 😅