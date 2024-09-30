Teslas are spontaneously combusting in Hurricane Helene’s wake

Over the weekend, Hurricane Helene ravaged the southeastern U.S., flooding areas in six states and killing almost 100 people. The flooding also brought saltwater into contact with electric vehicles—specifically Teslas—causing them to catch fire.

News reports from Florida show multiple Teslas that caught on fire when parked in garages or near beaches.

On Saturday, the Pinellas County government in Florida tweeted footage of a Tesla bursting into flames inside a garage alongside a request that county residents tell officials if they left an electric vehicle after evacuating. In the video, the garage fills with smoke as the car burns.

“If you evacuated and left an electric vehicle or golf cart in your garage or under a building and you are not able to get to it or move it, we want you to let us know,” @PinellasGov tweeted.

Additionally, the Washington Post reported that “a Tesla that exploded when it took on salt water” was found in the hurricane’s wreckage on Saturday on St. Pete Beach. A photo shows the vehicle charred and completely unsalvageable, with its frame compromised and hood caved in.

A local fire rescue company in St. Petersburg, Florida, also shared photos on Facebook of firefighters hosing down a house and garage in which a Tesla caught on fire because of the flooding.

Before the hurricane hit, ABC reported that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) cautioned Floridians to get their electric vehicles to higher ground.

The vehicles are catching fire because the salt present in the floodwater can conduct electricity—specifically causing the vehicles’ lithium-ion batteries to short circuit, heat up, and burst into flames.

“If the saltwater is able to bridge the gap between the positive and negative terminals of battery, then it can cause a short circuit,” the National Transportation Safety Board’s Chief of Special Investigations Tom Barth told the Associated Press

As some reacted in alarm to media of Teslas exploding and catching on fire, many directed criticisms at Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla.

“Ummm, care to comment, @elonmusk?” one X user tweeted.

“This is not good,” another X user said. “Plus how was this missed when it was designed.”

“They been burning up everywhere,” a Facebook user wrote. “We should tell Tesla thanks for the action.”

Still, some Tesla fans maintain that they are the best vehicles “to own in the event of a Hurricane” to drive through water and power one’s home if their area has lost electricity.

Tesla itself, though, advises against using its vehicles during floods.

“If a submersion event is in the forecast and it is safe for you to move your vehicle, we recommend you attempt to move your vehicle to a location that is not at risk or to higher ground,” Tesla states on its website. “If you notice fire, smoke, audible popping/hissing or heating coming from your vehicle, step away and immediately contact your local first responders.”

