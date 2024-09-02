‘Go to Costco and get a $5 rotisserie chicken’: Woman buys a 16-piece meal with 4 sides at KFC. She can’t believe what her total is

Fast food prices are getting almost indistinguishable from what most sit-down restaurants would charge you for a meal these days.

According to FinanceBuzz, average menu prices spiked between 39% and 100% from 2014 to 2024–meaning consumers are paying up to twice as much today for the same product compared to ten years ago.

Customers are, of course, noticing. Recently, a woman sparked conversation on TikTok after revealing the amount she paid for a simple family dinner at a KFC drive thru.

Woman shocked by KFC meal price

TikTok creator Shannon Wilson (@shannonwilson013) recently shared her frustration with KFC pricing in a TikTok video. In the clip, which has over 204,300 views, Wilson can be seen sitting in her car, looking somewhat defeated.

“I’m seriously about to throw up right now,” she says. “I’m exhausted.”

Wilson goes on to explain that it’s a Friday evening at the time of recording, and she decided to get dinner for her family at the KFC. “I bought a 16-piece meal with four sides and added three flipping chicken tenders,” she says. “And guess what the total is? $59.04.”

Wilson attributes this change to inflation. To conclude the video, she says, “Guys, this inflation. It’s getting me.”

What’s actually causing KFC’s high prices?

While inflation has certainly contributed to the rise in fast food prices, FinanceBuzz reports that these increases have generally outpaced inflation, which was measured at 31% during the same period.

The biggest offender, according to the report, is McDonald’s, which has doubled its prices since 2014, outpacing inflation by 69%.

However, KFC isn’t mentioned in the most recent FinanceBuzz report, suggesting that their prices have remained more in line with inflation. So, what’s happening?

One theory is that the poultry industry has been hit hard by avian influenza, or bird flu. Vox reported that between 2022 and 2023, 72 million chickens, turkeys, and other birds raised for food consumption “have been killed or disposed of.”

That said, KFC’s price increases have not been substantially higher than its competitors—and in some instances, its prices actually undercut the competition.

While these high fast food prices are frustrating consumers, the cause in this case appears to be inflation. This is due to a number of issues, including rising labor costs, supply chain disruptions, and problems with sourcing ingredients.

In the comments, some users are surprised by the price, while others have gotten accustomed to these new prices.

“It’s crazy to eat these days. $60 at KFC is crazy,” wrote one user. “I was seriously sick to my stomach,” Wilson responded.

“This life is not sustainable much longer!” chimed in another.

“KFC has been a ripoff for quite sometime now,” remarked a third.

A fourth commenter recommends, “Go to Costco and get a $5 rotisserie chicken. Convenience costs $$$$.”

The Daily Dot team reached out to Shannon Wilson (@shannonwilson013) via TikTok comment and direct message, and KFC via email for further information.

