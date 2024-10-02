The cordialness and depth of knowledge at the vice presidential debate on Tuesday evening left many Americans wondering why Sen. J.D. Vance (R-Ohio) and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) didn’t form their own 2024 ticket.

In remarks across social media, countless users, seemingly exhausted by former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris, took note of the fact that Vance and Walz appeared to agree on a range of issues.

“These 2 need to be running together as independent VANCE-WALZ ticket,” one user wrote. “I am convinced these two can run the country.”

These 2 need to be running together as independent VANCE-WALZ ticket. I am convinced these two can run the country. #VPDebate2024 — Xavier (@gimmietheloot__) October 2, 2024

Vance and Walz earned the praise of countless users online for their performances, which lacked the insults and interruptions they’ve become accustomed to with the current presidential candidates.

“What is this diplomacy as I do not recognize this America?” another asked. “Or are Walz and Vance running together on the same ticket and I missed a sizable news story?”

What is this diplomacy as I do not recognize this America?



Or are Walz and Vance running together on the same ticket and I missed a sizable news story? — Jeff Skin Wade (@SkinWade) October 2, 2024

Although some found the civility unsettling, many argued that such professionalism had long been missing from U.S. politics.

“If I had just met this two candidates tonight, I’d be wishing for a Walz/Vance unity ticket,” X user @MrHallas noted.

If I had just met this two candidates tonight, I’d be wishing for a Walz/Vance unity ticket. #VPDebate — Adam Hallas (@MrHallas) October 2, 2024

Some even joked that Walz secretly wanted to run alongside Vance as well.

“The way Walz longingly glances at Vance while they go back and forth on the economy is almost like he’s wondering why they’re not running together on a joint ticket,” @AmsterdamLost said.

The way Walz longingly glances at Vance while they go back and forth on the economy is almost like he’s wondering why they’re not running together on a joint ticket. — Adaam James Levin-Areddy 🐙 (@AmsterdamLost) October 2, 2024

The two both displayed a strong policy grasp and a willingness to meet in the middle (at least publicly) on hot-button issues like immigration.

While Vance and Walz clearly won’t join teams, the prospect of having two somewhat cordial candidates seemed surreal to many.

“The only thing I’m learning by watching this vice-presidential debate is that I would be more comfortable with either Vance or Walz at the top of the ticket than either of the options at the top right now,” @ChrisFaison wrote. “Nice to see an actual conversation.”

The only thing I’m learning by watching this vice-presidential debate is that I would be more comfortable with either Vance or Walz at the top of the ticket than either of the options at the top right now. Nice to see an actual conversation. — FazeOut (@ChrisFaison) October 2, 2024

Unfortunately for everyone, this will be the only vice presidential debate we see ahead of the 2024 election.

