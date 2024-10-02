We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. Sign up now for free Show me a sample newsletter first

We’ve got you covered with all of the viral moments from last night’s vice presidential debate, including: how MAGA kept gushing about JD Vance’s looks , Trump getting bored in the middle of the debate and tweeting about baseball, and how Vance’s looks to the camera reminded people of Jim from The Office , and of course— all of the memes .

Our other top stories today are about: Pop singer Sabrina Carpenter joking about how her music video helped get New York City Mayor Eric Adams indicted , and a look at the best October memes just in time for spooky season.

⚡ Today in Internet Culture

Tonight, Sen. JD Vance (R-Ohio) took on Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) in the only scheduled vice presidential debate. The two discussed the border, the economy, and other serious issues facing the nation. MAGA world only had eyes for one subject: Vance .

👇 MORE VP DEBATE COVERAGE

➤‘Bro got bored 45 minutes in’: Trump interrupts debate to issue hot take on Pete Rose

➤ JD Vance’s debate glances are giving Jim from ‘The Office’

➤All the best memes from the Walz-Vance debate

➤‘Freezes like he’s buffering’: Tim Walz was a nervous wreck to kick off the VP debate

➤‘Thank you, senator’: Debate moderator sarcastically shuts down JD Vance in fact-check feud

➤Tim Walz raises eyebrows for saying he’s ‘friends with school shooters’

➤Tim Walz and JD Vance can’t stop agreeing with each other

It all goes back to her controversial ‘Feather’ video. The pop singer joked about the indictment during her show in New York, telling the audience: “ Should we talk about how I got the mayor indicted or… ?”

🎃 MEMES

The funniest October 1 memes to kick off Halloween month

It’s time to get a little spooky.

By Kira Deshler

Assistant Newsletter Editor

Fans both disheartened and moved by Sophie’s posthumous album

🕸️ Crawling the Web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🧺 Are you loading your washer and dryer wrong? Probably .

🍬 If you’re thinking of picking up some candy on your next run to the store, it’s best to double check that label. A serious recall has been issued for a number of brands sold across the U.S.

🛏️ In a viral video, a woman warned against buying Costco mattresses after saying it “slowly poisoned” her .

📱 If in your usual phone-wallet-keys pat down you find that the former is missing, there is a quick way to ensure thieves will not be able to prevent you from finding it .

🏠 A bride who was trying to make her bachelorette party coincide with a Miami music festival in March pivoted once she realized airline tickets would be too expensive for her crew. However, an Airbnb host is getting in the way of those plans by refusing to refund her for her cancellation.

👮 From the Daily Dot archive: A background check company is secretly paying cops on TikTok to push its services.

🤳 Today’s Viral Video

