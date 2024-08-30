‘Around Halloween!??’: Woman warns against buying candy from Walmart, Target

If you’re thinking of picking up some candy on your next run to the store, it’s best to double check that label. A serious recall has been issued for a number of brands sold across the U.S.

TikToker Ajayllah (@ajayllah) adamantly warned her followers to watch out for sweet treats sold at Walmart and Target last week.

“I don’t give a f*ck if your kids are being good in the store. Do not let them grab any candy from that checkout aisle line,” she says in a video that’s been viewed over 1.5 million times. “Candy is on recall.”

Which candy products are recalled and what happened?

Around two dozen products made by Palmer Candy Company have been effected by the recall. This spans different brands sold in Walmart, Target, Dollar General, and Hyvee, as well as sold directly to distributors in various states.

A recall was originally issued for these products back in May (with an update including additional products less than two weeks later), but the U.S. Food and Drug Administration applied a Class 1 risk level in early August. This is the highest level of recall, applied when “there is a reasonable probability that the use of, or exposure to, a violative product will cause serious adverse health consequences or death.”

Or, as Ajayllah put it, this means, “Discard immediately, you will be f*cked up if you don’t.”

According to the FDA announcement, the issue lies in the liquid coating it uses on products like its Patriotic Pretzels and Zebra Fudge Cookies. Although there have been no incidents reported, there was the possibility the coating was contaminated with salmonella higher up in the supply chain.

Concern over multiple recalls

Ajayllah also briefly mentioned an existing recall of Silk non-dairy milk products. Canadians have been warned against purchasing Silk and Great Value due to potential listeria contamination. The listeria outbreak has been ongoing since August of last year, with at least 20 illnesses and three deaths linked to it.

Her TikTok viewers expressed concern and frustration over the ongoing recalls and health risks. In August alone, the FDA has issued 24 recalls so far, 17 of which are related to food and beverages.

“I think the appropriate question is, what’s NOT on recall?” asked one user, while another quipped, “At this point we’re buying groceries jst to throw dem away.”

“I was about to say I’m glad I eat healthy but tomorrow all the lettuce and spinach products will probs be contaminated.” added a third.

And at least one viewer pointed out the bad timing, noting, “Around Halloween!??”

The full list of recalled Palmer Candy products can be found here. And if you’ve already got any sitting around in your pantry?

“Throw them the f*ck away immediately,” Ajayllah suggests. “Not ‘tomorrow,’ not ‘eat a piece.’ Now.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Ajayllah via TikTok comment and Palmer Candy Company via email.



