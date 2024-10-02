Tim Walz and JD Vance can’t stop agreeing with each other

Tonight’s vice presidential debate between Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) and Sen. JD Vance (R-Ohio) was much more civil than last month’s match-up between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump.

So civil, in fact, that the duo is getting praised—and criticized—for agreeing with each other so much.

“I love how JD Vance and Tim Walz are respectfully and thoughtfully hearing each other out. They’re even agreeing with each other on some issues and finding common ground,” an X user tweeted. “We so need this in America. More of this, please!”

“Yall notice how Walz & Vance are not interrupting each other,” another X user said, “not using insults & even agreeing on some topics ?”

But most didn’t like it and said they wished the pair were at each others’ throats more.

“Stop agreeing with each other!!!” one X user tweeted. “We want blood!”

“Can these two stop agreeing on shit?” another person tweeted. “It’s literally a debate.”

“Them both performatively agreeing with each other is making me nauseous,” an X user said.

And some even saw Walz and Vance’s agreements as slights to their positions.

“JD Vance is agreeing with Tim Walz so much he’s about to become a Democrat again,” an X user tweeted.

Vance never identified as a Democrat, but he did identify as a “Never Trumper,” a Republican opposed to his now running mate, former President Donald Trump.

“Walz saying he agrees with Vance… the competition for playing the folksy nice guy sidekick is getting cutthroat,” another X user said. “Tim do you realize you’re telling Americans you agree with a nutjob fascist weirdo.”

