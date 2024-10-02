‘Bro got bored 45 minutes in’: Trump interrupts debate to issue hot take on Pete Rose

President Donald Trump had other things on his mind during Tuesday’s vice presidential debate between his running mate, Sen. JD Vance (R-Ohio), and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D).

As Vance and Walz went toe-to-toe in what will be the pair’s only debate ahead of the November election, Trump was posting about baseball.

“The GREAT Pete Rose just died. He was one of the most magnificent baseball players ever to play the game,” Trump wrote about an hour into the debate. “He paid the price! Major League Baseball should have allowed him into the Hall of Fame many years ago. Do it now, before his funeral! DJT”

Social media users on both sides of the political spectrum were quick to laugh about Trump’s mid-debate post.

“Donald Trump has officially lost interest in the debate,” concluded one user.

“Trump isn’t even watching the debate he knows JD is cooking,” commended one supporter.

“My man was so happy with how J.D Vance did he turned it off and started tweeting about baseball,” echoed someone else.

Quipped someone else: “DJT not even watching the debate. What a gangster.”

“Bro got bored 45 minutes into the debate, he’s so real,” joked one person.

“Man running for President got bored and started Tweeting about baseball,” swiped someone else.

Another person questioned the timing of Trump’s post, given that Rose’s death was not immediate breaking news.

“Pete Rose died yesterday,” they commented.

But while he may have appeared momentarily tuned out, Trump’s Truth Social account offered a different picture—with a flurry of real-time responses to the debate as it unfolded.

“Tim Walz is not doing well. He is not qualified to be Vice President – Very much like Kamala, he is a TOTAL JOKE!” Trump remarked.

