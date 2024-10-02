JD Vance’s debate glances are giving Jim from ‘The Office’

Tonight, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D), Vice President Kamala Harris’ running mate, and Ohio Sen. JD Vance (R), former President Donald Trump’s pick, are going head to head in the first vice presidential debate.

And while Walz speaks, many are noticing that Vance keeps looking into the camera with a distinctive eye roll—a gesture similar to what John Krasinski would make as Jim Halpert in The Office.

One X user posted a photo of Vance looking at the camera while smirking as Walz spoke.

“He thinks he’s fuckin Jim Office,” the X user said, referring to Vance.

he thinks he’s fuckin jim office. fall in a lake pic.twitter.com/vnblH7lbE3 — zach silberberg (@zachsilberberg) October 2, 2024

And many agreed.

“BREAKING: JD Vance keeps trying to make the Jim from the office face at the camera but can’t quite catch the lens,” another X user tweeted.

BREAKING: JD Vance keeps trying to make the Jim from the office face at the camera but can’t quite catch the lense. — Samantha Ruddy (@samlymatters) October 2, 2024

“Vance looking at the camera like Jim from The Office,” someone else tweeted.

“if you’re not watching the VP debate i need you to know that JD Vance has done a Jim from The Office look multiple times whenever Walz makes a valid point,” added another.

if you’re not watching the VP debate i need you to know that JD Vance has done a Jim from The Office look multiple times whenever Walz makes a valid point pic.twitter.com/CZE9UL8N8O — soapBAT 🦇 (@soapbit) October 2, 2024

“Is Vance trying to give the camera Jim-from-The-Office looks,” an X user said.

Vance looks might have something to do with Walz’s slow start to the debate. As it kicked off, Walz stumbled out of the gate, giving Vance plenty of time to mug.

