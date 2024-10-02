All the best memes from the Walz-Vance debate

Three weeks after the first and presumably only debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former president Donald Trump, their running mates took the stage.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Ohio Senator JD Vance faced off at the CBS Broadcast Center in New York on Tuesday night for the 2024 Vice Presidential debate. For 90 minutes, Americans once again had their options highlighted for them as the two were grilled on border policy, climate change, the Springfield, Ohio, migrants, and more.

Although it didn’t hit the same level of absurdity that pitting Harris against Trump reached, it was still painful to watch. The pair kept agreeing with one another, though their mics were cut at one point. Walz seemed nervous, questions concerning Iran were dodged, and Vance refused to admit Trump had lost the 2020 election.

On the bright side, at least the fact that there was no live audience means nobody had to suffer through the familiar awkwardness of Vance’s failed jokes as the campaign scrambles to make him seem “relatable” and “human.”

fun uncle vs cousin that isn’t in the groupchat https://t.co/DTNRYn2TC6 — aram 🐏 (@aramnotagoat) September 30, 2024

Still, with this quite probably being the last debate between the two sides before final votes are cast in November, it was an event to watch. And those who did so live were quick to offer commentary, incredulity, and, as one does on the internet, memes highlighting the most memorable moments of the evening.

If you missed it, you can still go back and watch on the CBS News YouTube channel or Paramount+.

Or we can just get you up to speed with the best Vice President debate memes of the night.

1.

Walz – ‘good evening folks’

Vance – ‘hands up if you are ovulating’ https://t.co/eIHU4FEj5D — Fred Delicious 🍆 (@Fred_Delicious) October 1, 2024

2.

No one:



American debates: would you bomb Iran and please be specific — Steve Morris (@stevemorris__) October 2, 2024

3.

The moderators should ask JD Vance why Trump needed a new running mate in the first place. — Maxwell Alejandro Frost (@MaxwellFrostFL) October 1, 2024

4.

Every woman on earth felt that “thank you for describing the legal process” in her bones. — Sophie Vershbow (@svershbow) October 2, 2024

5.

6.

7.

8.

Tim Walz: “We’re pro women”

JD Vance: “I know a woman, she’s watching, hello woman” — albertina rizzo (@albz) October 2, 2024

9.

tim walz is trying to kill jd vance with his mind and i wish him well pic.twitter.com/iMcTNTv2ux — zach silberberg (@zachsilberberg) October 2, 2024

10.

Me on Thursday after telling my friends I’m never drinking again on Sunday pic.twitter.com/Hv4C7ky0GH — Betches News (@Betches_Sup) October 2, 2024

11.

moderator: in 2017 you called trump “america’s hitler.” what changed



jd vance: pic.twitter.com/VLRUWBfkLR — matt (@mattxiv) October 2, 2024

12.

I say this every four years but I would much rather watch a First Ladies debate. Melania would be like I’m the most beautiful woman in America and I won’t be ashamed of my body and Doug Emhoff would be like I defended the Taco Bell chihuahua in court — cancela lansbury (@gossipbabies) October 1, 2024

13.

Moderator: is it going to be WW3?



Vance: I am from Kentucky — Samantha Ruddy (@samlymatters) October 2, 2024

14.

Vance really in his element (talking over women) — organizermemes (panda era) (@OrganizerMemes) October 2, 2024

15.

JD Vance has the face of a man caught between eras. He looks like he wants to segregate a My Chemical Romance concert — Ashwin Rodrigues (@shwinyo) October 2, 2024

16.

tim walz: In Minnesota, we got a saying – you better not start the fight, but you can sure as heck finish it! so yeah — let’s get our boys into Iran!



jd vance (chuckling, shaking head): Sharply declining birthrates and my opponent wants to send our most fertile young men abroad — brian (@brianonhere) October 2, 2024

17.

jd vance is like hold up fuck iran, lemme tell you abt the contents of my book “hillbilly elegy” — hasanabi (@hasanthehun) October 2, 2024

18.

moderator: you said Trump might be america’s hitler



vance: as i’ve said many times, i meant that as a compliment — Ginny Hogan (@ginnyhogan_) October 2, 2024

19.

Dude in back muting JD Vance’s mic: pic.twitter.com/w05R3bTqTz — Roy Wood Jr- Ex Jedi (@roywoodjr) October 2, 2024

20.

Moderators: ‘You once compared Donald Trump to Hitler. What changed?’



JD Vance: pic.twitter.com/5RbV4JH29q — Joey Nolfi (@joeynolfi) October 2, 2024

21.

22.

23.

Fun inside fact: JD Vance has to do his lil “side eye” thing once every three minutes per the terms of his contract with L’Oreal Paris ColorLast™ Eyeliner. — Bess Kalb (@bessbell) October 2, 2024

24.

jd vance got those costco guys eyes — Michael Kandel (@K_A_N_D_E_L) October 2, 2024

25.