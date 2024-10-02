Advertisement
All the best memes from the Walz-Vance debate

“American debates: would you bomb Iran and please be specific”

Vice President debate memes: JD Vance and Tim Walz with colliding red and blue lighting behind them

Three weeks after the first and presumably only debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former president Donald Trump, their running mates took the stage.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Ohio Senator JD Vance faced off at the CBS Broadcast Center in New York on Tuesday night for the 2024 Vice Presidential debate. For 90 minutes, Americans once again had their options highlighted for them as the two were grilled on border policy, climate change, the Springfield, Ohio, migrants, and more.

Although it didn’t hit the same level of absurdity that pitting Harris against Trump reached, it was still painful to watch. The pair kept agreeing with one another, though their mics were cut at one point. Walz seemed nervous, questions concerning Iran were dodged, and Vance refused to admit Trump had lost the 2020 election.

On the bright side, at least the fact that there was no live audience means nobody had to suffer through the familiar awkwardness of Vance’s failed jokes as the campaign scrambles to make him seem “relatable” and “human.”

Still, with this quite probably being the last debate between the two sides before final votes are cast in November, it was an event to watch. And those who did so live were quick to offer commentary, incredulity, and, as one does on the internet, memes highlighting the most memorable moments of the evening.

If you missed it, you can still go back and watch on the CBS News YouTube channel or Paramount+.

Or we can just get you up to speed with the best Vice President debate memes of the night.

