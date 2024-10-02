Tonight, Sen. JD Vance (R-Ohio) took on Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) in the only scheduled vice presidential debate. The two discussed the border, the economy, and other serious issues facing the nation.

Featured Video

MAGA world only had eyes for one subject: Vance.

They’re into his vibe. Really into it.

Minutes into the debate, far-right provocateur Jack Posobiec expressed his appreciation for the junior senator from Ohio, writing on Telegram, “No homo but JD Vance is so telegenic it’s insane.”

Advertisement

Many used homophobic language to express their appreciation of Vance.

Another X user whose bio describes himself as an “alpha male” had similar thoughts about the Hillbilly Elegy author.

“No homo but JD Vance has beautiful eyes,” he gushed.

Commenters showered Vance with similar praise.

Advertisement

“Dreamy. He and President T will be the best looking 1-2 combo in the history of the world!” wrote @MittenMale.

Dreamy.

Him and President T will be the best looking 1-2 combo in the history of the world! — Richard Mitten 🇺🇸 (Alpha Male) (@MittenMale) October 2, 2024

“I’m NOT gay…but would,” wrote one.

Another said, “Nothing gay about admitting this.”

Advertisement

Antifa obsessive Andy Ngo chimed in, “J.D. Vance is handsome. Those eyes.” This prompted another to comment, “no homo…wait.” (Ngo is a gay man.)

no homo…wait — Dom (Fake) (@DominicLaSalle) October 2, 2024

Rather than comment on the substance of the debate, many chose to focus on Vance’s appearance.

Commenters opined that Vance looks like he is from “central casting,” that he “aint bad to look at,” and, in perhaps the thirstiest post of all, “Undecideds all Over America are expelling copious amounts of vaginal fluids.”

Advertisement

It’s unclear how much the vice presidential debate will affect the outcome of the election. But it certainly has many MAGA hot and bothered for Vance.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.