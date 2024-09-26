We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. Sign up now for free Show me a sample newsletter first

Our top stories today are about: Experts dismissing Trump fans’ claims of a “chemical attack” at one of his recent rallies , a viral warning over a setting on your iPhone , how people are reacting to Chappell Roan not endorsing a 2024 presidential candidate , and how a broken down Cybertruck has been deemed by the internet to be “ Cyberstuck .”

After that, our Senior Politics and Technology Editor David has a “Deplatformed” column for you.

Experts dismissed a conspiracy theory that claims a “chemical attack” caused eye pain experienced by Trump supporters earlier this month.

A self-proclaimed “digital whispering wizard” went viral after claiming he found a “creepy” iPhone setting and urged viewers to change it.

Chappell Roan is stoking outrage among some of her left-wing fans , who are slamming the singer-songwriter’s rationale for not endorsing a 2024 presidential candidate.

A Cybertruck has figured out a way to be belle of the automotive ball once again: by getting hilariously stuck somewhere .

By David Covucci

Politics & Technology Editor

Trump assassination bounty is the most convoluted conspiracy ever

Deplatformed is a weekly column that looks into the nether reaches of the internet—outside the big few that everyone already covers—to tell you the political discourse online. It runs on Thursdays in the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter. If you want to get this column a day before we publish it, subscribe to web_crawlr, where you’ll get the daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to your inbox.

🛒 Here are 5 Publix shopping tips from TikTok that you’ve got to try.

🚽 The last thing anyone wants is a toilet with a weak flush. Here’s the real reason your toilet is suddenly low flushing (and how to fix it).

🥣 In a viral video, a shopper found Frosted Flakes and Froot Loops cereal locked up behind glass doors at CVS.

🍞 A Walmart shopper jokingly accused the store of false advertising after finding a sign that says it “baked” too much bread.

🍔 Is the $50 Whataburger Big Box actually worth it?

🏈 From the Daily Dot archive: From sponsorships to merch, college athletes can now use their personal brands to monetize the internet.

50 Cent and Drew Barrymore “lick the lollipop” together.