Newsletters

Newsletter: 🧪 👁️ MAGA’s ‘chemical attack’ conspiracy debunked

Subscribe to web_crawlr to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox everyday.

Photo of Andrew Wyrich

Andrew Wyrich
Donald Trump at one of his rallies. The Daily Dot newsletter web_crawlr logo is in the bottom left corner.
web_crawlr
We crawl the web so you don’t have to.
Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day.
Sign up now for free
Show me a sample newsletter first

Hello fellow web crawlers! Andrew here. Welcome to today’s edition of web_crawlr

Our top stories today are about: Experts dismissing Trump fans’ claims of a “chemical attack” at one of his recent rallies, a viral warning over a setting on your iPhone, how people are reacting to Chappell Roan not endorsing a 2024 presidential candidate, and how a broken down Cybertruck has been deemed by the internet to be “Cyberstuck.” 

After that, our Senior Politics and Technology Editor David has a “Deplatformed” column for you. 

See you tomorrow! 

— A.W. 

⚡ Today in Internet Culture

👁️ CONSPIRACY
Lighting, not secret chemical attack, to blame for Trump rallygoers’ eye pain, experts say

Experts dismissed a conspiracy theory that claims a “chemical attack” caused eye pain experienced by Trump supporters earlier this month.

READ MORE

📱 ‘CREEPY’
‘WHAT is that for?’: Expert issues warning over this default setting on your iPhone. Here’s why you’ll want to change things

A self-proclaimed “digital whispering wizard” went viral after claiming he found a “creepy” iPhone setting and urged viewers to change it.

READ MORE

🎙️ POP CULTURE
Chappell Roan chose not to endorse Kamala Harris—and her fans aren’t having it

Chappell Roan is stoking outrage among some of her left-wing fans, who are slamming the singer-songwriter’s rationale for not endorsing a 2024 presidential candidate.

READ MORE

🚘 FAIL
Broken down and abandoned Cybertruck left on a Seattle street nicknamed the ‘Cyberstuck’

Cybertruck has figured out a way to be belle of the automotive ball once again: by getting hilariously stuck somewhere.

READ MORE

We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up to receive web_crawlr, a daily newsletter from the Daily Dot, in your inbox each day.

Deplatformed, a web_crawlr column

By David Covucci
Politics & Technology Editor

Ryan Routh being arrested over swirl background

Trump assassination bounty is the most convoluted conspiracy ever

Deplatformed is a weekly column that looks into the nether reaches of the internet—outside the big few that everyone already covers—to tell you the political discourse online. It runs on Thursdays in the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter. If you want to get this column a day before we publish it, subscribe to web_crawlr, where you’ll get the daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to your inbox.

🕸️ Crawling the Web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🛒 Here are 5 Publix shopping tips from TikTok that you’ve got to try

🚽 The last thing anyone wants is a toilet with a weak flush. Here’s the real reason your toilet is suddenly low flushing (and how to fix it). 

🥣 In a viral video, a shopper found Frosted Flakes and Froot Loops cereal locked up behind glass doors at CVS

🍞 A Walmart shopper jokingly accused the store of false advertising after finding a sign that says it “baked” too much bread.

🍔 Is the $50 Whataburger Big Box actually worth it

🏈 From the Daily Dot archive: From sponsorships to merch, college athletes can now use their personal brands to monetize the internet.

📝 Question of the Day

Everyone’s got opinions, and we want to know yours. Just click a button below to answer the question, and tomorrow we will let you know how fellow web crawlers like you answered. 

WOULD YOU EVER CONSIDER BUYING A CYBERTRUCK?

To answer questions like this in the future, sign up for web_crawlr here.

🤳 Today’s Viral Video

50 Cent and Drew Barrymore “lick the lollipop” together.

TAGS

newsletters Previous editions of web_crawlr Web_Crawlr
First published:

Andrew Wyrich

Andrew Wyrich is the newsletter editor at the Daily Dot. He previously served as the deputy tech editor. Andrew has written for USA Today, NorthJersey.com, and other newspapers and websites. His work has been recognized by the Society of the Silurians, Investigative Reporters & Editors (IRE), and the Society of Professional Journalists (SPJ).

Andrew Wyrich
 
The Daily Dot