‘They gaslight us into thinking they actually bake that bread’: Walmart shopper accuses store of false advertising after saying it ‘baked’ too much bread

A Walmart shopper jokingly accused the store of false advertising after finding a sign that says it “baked” too much bread.

TikTok user Tyler Elliott (@tylerelliottcomedy) is a comedian who posts about everyday life on the social media platform. He recently posted a video from the Walmart bakery section that has since amassed more than 333,000 views.

In the video, Elliott shows a rack loaded with loaves of bread. A sign attached to the rack reads, “We baked too much. Now you can save more on these discounted bakery items.” Viewers can hear Elliott sarcastically lambasting the store for its mistake. “You guys baked too much, you [expletive] idiots. You did way too much. Now look at you. Embarrassing.”

In an interview with the Daily Dot, Elliott wrote, “It’s weird that they are like ‘oops we baked too much!!’ But you have multiple metal racks and a printed sign dedicated to your mistake? Just make less?”

Viewers weigh in on the signage

In the comments sections, users agreed that the amount of bread on display was excessive. Other users expressed skepticism that the bread was in fact baked by anyone associated with Walmart.

“That’s seriously wayyyy too much,” wrote one user.

A second user joked, “They spelled defrosted wrong.”

Another person said, “They gaslight us into thinking they actually bake that bread haha.”

Someone else said, “Me, everytime I bake the full recipe instead of halfing it.”

However, one user speculated that the sign might not be dishonest after all. “They get the dough shaped and frozen, they have to proof it spray it let it proof then bake it, so it is baked fresh just not MADE fresh,” they wrote.

Does Walmart bake its own bread?

This isn’t an uncommon question posed by internet users. According to BestLife blog, many of the bakery items at Walmart are not actually made fresh, citing several Walmart bakery employees on TikTok. “One benefit of the previously frozen bread, however, is that it’s affordable,” the article states.

Last summer, a TikTok user sparked conversation about Walmart bread by sharing that she chooses to purchase pre-sliced Italian bread at the bakery there for $1. While the taste isn’t exactly like a traditional grocery store loaf, she reported that it’s not bad when toasted for a sandwich. Some of the more budget conscious on the platform even buy their bread at Dollar Tree.

The Daily Dot reached out to Walmart via its media contact form.

