Broken down and abandoned Cybertruck left on a Seattle street nicknamed the ‘Cyberstuck’

Good news, everyone: we’ve found a sensible use for a Cybertruck!

Cybertrucks have peppered our commutes for a good while now, so it’s understandable that what was once a “WHOA, get a load of that monstrosity” has become a bored, “oh…get a load of that monstrosity.”

Well, a Cybertruck has figured out a way to be belle of the automotive ball once again: by getting hilariously stuck somewhere!

Seattle’s broken down Cybertruck deemed “Cyberstuck”

On September 3rd, a photo was posted on Reddit of a broken-down Cybertruck in Seattle with its back left wheel all askew, likely from a broken axle.

However, as the poster noted, there appeared to be no obvious collision around it or damage, leading to speculation that the wheel folded on its own. Either way, the car was just sort of stuck there and seemingly abandoned.

Redditors gather photos and information in r/Cyberstuck

A few days later, other posts began appearing on the subreddit /r/Cyberstuck regarding the stuck truck. On September 6th, a different Redditor posted an image of the truck claiming that it’s been “reported as abandoned and will be towed soon.”

The saga continued a day later, on September 7th, when someone posted a photo of the truck with a small tombstone and flowers placed around it.

Later that same day, the Cyberstuck was officially listed as a tourist attraction on Google Maps. It was quickly removed by the platform but still remains on others.

Long story short, the Cyberstuck has taken our hearts by storm. Who among us hasn’t felt like that immobile abomination at some point in our lives—full of hope and promise, looking the best we conceivably can, and simply stagnant, unable to move forward in our lives as we’re mercilessly mocked by those around us.

Either way, the schadenfreude here is pretty thick throughout the Internet. Why? Well, Cybertruck owners aren’t exactly viewed in a favorable light on the whole, as you may have noticed.

https://twitter.com/HppyCmpr/status/1835907441105801673

https://twitter.com/mitchie_403/status/1837141519687393284

As of September 11th, the Cybsterstuck appears to have been removed. However, we’ll never forget this one shining moment when the sight of a Cybertruck made us feel something other than sweet, sweet derision.

